Declan Rice Tipped for Landmark Arsenal Move

Arsenal Locks Sights on Declan Rice: A Record-Breaking Bid

Arsenal’s Audacious Bid

The North London giants, Arsenal, have set their sights on West Ham’s heartbeat, Declan Rice. The 24-year-old, revered for his mesmerising displays in the midfield, is reportedly on the brink of an electrifying move to the Emirates Stadium.

“Hammers owners David Sullivan admitted in the aftermath of the club securing their first trophy in 43 years that the 24-year-old has likely played his last game for West Ham after being “promised” he could leave this summer,” reports BBC Sport.

The Price for Brilliance: How Much for Rice?

Despite the mounting excitement, West Ham and Arsenal are locked in a battle of wills over the price. The East Londoners have stamped a whopping £100 million tag on Rice, while Arsenal are looking to bring down the curtains at around £80-85 million.

“The likelihood is that a deal worth around £92m could be enough to secure a full agreement,” reveals an insider. This certainly holds the potential to shatter records, heralding Declan Rice’s arrival with a bang!

The Heartbeat of West Ham

Declan Rice has been a colossal figure for West Ham, donning the captain’s armband and making 36 Premier League starts in the 2022-23 campaign. He’s been a cornerstone in David Moyes’s plans and has made 50 appearances across all competitions.

Filling the Void

With Granit Xhaka’s imminent departure to Bayer Leverkusen, Rice is seen as the ideal successor to inherit the midfield throne at Arsenal.

Eyes From Afar

While Arsenal take the lead, there’s no shortage of vultures circling. Manchester United, long-time admirers, and Bayern Munich, the German juggernauts, are ready to swoop in should the deal crumble.

A Verbal Handshake?

While the clock ticks, whispers suggest that there is already a verbal agreement between Arsenal and Rice. But, as they say, it’s not over until it’s over!

Whether the claret and blue heart of West Ham will turn red remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure, the Rice, Arsenal, and West Ham saga is one to keep an eye on!