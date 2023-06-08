Jefferson Lerma Set to Make Waves at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Bound: Jefferson Lerma’s Premier League Journey Continues

The path of Jefferson Lerma, the seasoned midfielder and Colombian international, has taken a new turn. Now bidding farewell to Bournemouth, he prepares to set up camp at Selhurst Park. The journey of Lerma, whose contract at the Vitality Stadium is due to end, is set to continue at Crystal Palace from the 1st of July, as confirmed by the London club.

A New Chapter at Selhurst Park

The 28-year-old dynamo has signed a three-year deal with Palace, transitioning to a new Premier League stage. Lerma, who was a staple in Bournemouth’s side for the 2022-23 season, brings his Premier League credentials and an impressive tally of five goals from 37 appearances.

Looking ahead to the new season, Lerma shared his anticipation: “I am very happy and excited by this new opportunity. I want to help with every objective the club has next season.”

The Wealth of Experience Lerma Brings

A five-season stint at Bournemouth, a club record £25m signing from La Liga outfit Levante in 2018, attests to the faith and investment put into Lerma. His record for the Cherries speaks volumes; 99 top-flight appearances resulted in 12 goals, contributing to a total of 183 games in Bournemouth colours.

Moreover, his international acclaim isn’t far behind, with 33 caps for Colombia and a single goal to his name. Lerma’s experience both on the national stage and in the Premier League holds promise for his new journey at Crystal Palace.

Filling the Midfield Void

Crystal Palace faces the departure of two key midfielders this summer, with both Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur leaving as their contracts draw to a close. The arrival of Lerma brings relief, offering a seasoned player ready to fill the void.

Club Chairman Steve Parish shared his confidence in the new signing, stating: “Jefferson is a strong addition to our squad. He is a proven performer at the Premier League level, and his combative and competitive nature will endear him to the Palace fans.”

The Palace Enigma

While Lerma’s arrival is confirmed, the same cannot be said for the future leadership at Selhurst Park. With Roy Hodgson’s short-term contract expected to end, the question of who will steer the club into its 11th consecutive season in the top flight remains unanswered.

Regardless of who holds the managerial reins, they can count on the service of a tested Premier League veteran and international performer. Jefferson Lerma is poised to embark on this new journey, leaving his mark on Selhurst Park. As BBC Sport reports, the story of Lerma in the Premier League is far from over; rather, it’s just turning a new page at Crystal Palace.