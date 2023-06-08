Tottenham Faces Celtic Hurdle in Backroom Staff Acquisition

The First Hurdle For Postecoglu!

Sources from within the football community, including Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, suggest that Celtic FC are employing an astute contractual strategy to halt Ange Postecoglou’s team reformation at Tottenham.

Celtic Shrewdly Holding on to Staff

The newly-appointed Tottenham boss Postecoglou, has found his attempts to bring in his trusted backroom staff impeded by a clause in his Celtic contract. The clause prevents him from poaching Celtic personnel as he seeks to establish a new regime at the North London club. This move highlights Celtic’s proactive approach to retain their high-quality coaching staff, who have been pivotal in the club’s successful journey.

Tottenham’s New Era Faces First Test

Postecoglou, set to officially take on the Spurs’ mantle on July 1, wishes to induct coach Gavin Strachan and analyst Greg Wallace to his North London unit. His aspirations, however, have run into Celtic’s stiff resistance. This twist brings the first hurdle in the Australian’s new Premier League chapter, having signed a four-year contract with Tottenham after a triumphant stint at Celtic.

During his two-year tenure at Celtic, Postecoglou led the team to back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and completed a domestic treble this season, magnifying the anticipation surrounding his Tottenham chapter.

The Case of John Kennedy

The tug-of-war over personnel includes assistant manager John Kennedy, who is rumoured to be keen on making the move to the Premier League. Kennedy’s value to Celtic, where he previously served as first-team coach and later as an assistant to managers including Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila, Brendan Rodgers and Postecoglou, cannot be understated.

Celtic’s faith in Kennedy is not unfounded. As a former player, his career at the club was abruptly halted due to a severe knee injury. Despite this, he took up the mantle of caretaker boss following Lennon’s exit in 2021 and is acknowledged for his significant role in the club’s dominance over the past decade.

The Scottish giants had previously managed to dissuade Kennedy from joining the Premier League with Rodgers at Leicester City back in February 2019. It appears they are determined to repeat the feat, thereby blocking Tottenham’s attempts to poach him.

This unfolding scenario exemplifies the intricate dynamics and strategic plays within the football industry. As Tottenham and Celtic navigate this transition, the clubs, players and fans eagerly anticipate the developments in this compelling narrative of football strategy and power play.