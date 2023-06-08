Newcastle Aim to Upset Arsenal’s Declan Rice Deal

An unexpected twist in the football transfer world: Newcastle United set their sights on West Ham’s crown jewel, Declan Rice. Sources close to the matter, including Fraser Fletcher of Football Insider, suggest Newcastle’s sudden interest may disrupt Arsenal’s advanced proceedings.

Intriguing Power Plays: Newcastle’s Bold Step Forward

Newcastle United, the stalwarts of the North East, are considering an audacious bid for Declan Rice, potentially disrupting what was set to be a landmark signing for the Gunners. This development adds another layer to the already convoluted saga, underscoring the cutthroat world of premier league transfers.

Arsenal’s Sights Set on Rice: An Ongoing Saga

Arsenal, who have remained steadfast favourites in the race to sign the England international, may find themselves days away from a club-record signing after reaching a verbal agreement over terms. This announcement comes in the wake of West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory on 7 June, after which David Sullivan, the Hammers’ owner, conceded the probable departure of the 24-year-old talent from the London club.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle Vs the £100 Million Price Tag

Despite the intrigue and potential market upset, the Magpies face a daunting financial hurdle. West Ham’s demand of £100 million has left Arsenal attempting to secure Rice’s services for approximately £80-£85 million. The insider information suggests a £92 million compromise may be enough to seal the deal.

But for Newcastle, despite the deep pockets of their Saudi Public Investment Fund backers, the proposed figure could dampen their ambitions. This consideration comes in the backdrop of significant spending in previous windows since the takeover.

Awaiting in the Wings: Man United and Rice’s Future

Meanwhile, fellow Premier League rivals, Man United, long-term admirers of Rice, continue to hover ominously. They could swoop in, upending the calculations of both Newcastle and Arsenal if the negotiating parties fail to agree on a fee.

Rice’s current contract with West Ham extends until 2024, with an additional 12-month extension option. Yet, the summer heat is rising, and the conjecture around Rice’s future is intensifying. The impending transfer window could reveal a new trajectory for the coveted star and for the clubs vying for his talent.