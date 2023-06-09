Gerrard in Consideration as Leicester City’s New Manager

The Road to Rebuilding Leicester City: Steven Gerrard in Sight

Amidst the aftermath of relegation from the Premier League, Leicester City appear to be setting its sights on a new horizon. This time, the figurehead standing at the helm might be none other than former England captain Steven Gerrard, a move that could mark a pivotal turn in the club’s course.

Gerrard: A Struggle and A Success

Gerrard’s journey in management has been a blend of highs and lows, much like his storied playing career. He was let go by Aston Villa last October, ending his tenure less than a year after his arrival. The team’s lacklustre performance during the initial stages of the 2022-23 campaign served as a catalyst for his dismissal.

However, Gerrard’s tenure at Villa shouldn’t be defined solely by this disappointing episode. The seeds of success were sown back in 2021 when he spearheaded Rangers to their first Scottish league title in a decade. He also led Villa to a stable mid-table position upon his arrival, lending credence to his managerial prowess. Gerrard’s mixed bag of achievements places him in the running to shepherd Leicester City back to the Premier League.

Dean Smith’s Ineffectual Stint

Dean Smith, the man chosen to replace Brendan Rodgers as the Foxes’ manager, could not avert the tide of relegation. Interestingly, Smith had the reins at Villa before Gerrard stepped in. Last week, Smith had a dialogue with Leicester’s chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin. The future, however, remains uncertain.

Assessing Other Options

Leicester City aren’t limiting their choices to Gerrard alone. They have also considered Scott Parker, who has proven his mettle by leading Fulham and Bournemouth to promotion. Another name in the mix is Enzo Maresca, a former Juventus midfielder currently honing his skills under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Gerrard, on the other hand, has been engaging in discussions with Leeds United, another Championship side on the hunt for a new manager following Sam Allardyce’s departure.

Graham Potter was initially earmarked as Leicester’s top choice to replace Rodgers, but the former Brighton manager, recently ousted by Chelsea, decided to take a break. Convincing Potter to accept a job in the Championship would be a daunting task.

Early Transfer Targets: The Tom Cairney Factor

As Leicester City reshuffle their deck for the next season, Tom Cairney has emerged as an early transfer target. The midfielder, with a year left on his contract at Fulham, is an established force in the Championship and could be a valuable addition to the Foxes’ squad.

It’s clear that the road to rebuilding Leicester City post-relegation will be a challenging one. As reported by Tom Collomosse in The Daily Mail, Gerrard’s appointment could bring about a change in the team’s fortune. However, only time will reveal whether this potential move will steer the Foxes back into the Premier League.