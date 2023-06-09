Shakhtar’s CEO Fires Legal Warning Shot at Spurs Over Solomon

Spurs Transfer Drama: Shakhtar’s Palkin Draws Hard Line Over Manor Solomon

The Controversy of Solomon’s Potential Tottenham Move

The boardrooms of Tottenham Hotspur and Shakhtar Donetsk are bristling with tension. At the heart of this furore is Manor Solomon, the promising winger coveted by many, including Spurs. Shakhtar’s CEO, Sergei Palkin, isn’t one to shy away from confrontation, promising a swift and stern legal rebuttal should Tottenham attempt a free transfer.

FIFA’s Annex 7 Amendment: Blessing or Curse?

Shakhtar Donetsk is still reeling from FIFA’s decision to amend Annex 7 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. This amendment, born out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, allows foreign players in either country to suspend their contracts if they desire to leave. Solomon is one such player, having opted to join Fulham on loan, but with a year still left on his Shakhtar contract, he’s rumoured to be eyeing another English club.

When FIFA announced the extension of Annex 7 till the summer of 2024, the outcry from affected clubs was palpable. Shakhtar Donetsk finds itself potentially looking at a loss of up to €80 million in transfer fees, a substantial blow to its revenue if players like Solomon walk away without compensation.

Legal Action Looms

Despite FIFA’s decision receiving support from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Shakhtar is gearing up for a legal challenge. They’re preparing their case for the Swiss Federal Tribunal and have lodged an appeal with the European Commission. As Palkin told ESPN, he made overtures to Solomon and his agent, inviting him back to Shakhtar, only to be rebuffed. Palkin believes Solomon will remain in England.

Tottenham Hotspur, in their pursuit of Solomon, finds themselves squarely in Palkin’s legal crosshairs. He firmly opposes what he perceives as “unjust enrichment” by the North London club. Palkin is unambiguous in his intention to fight this in court, unwilling to stand by while Tottenham potentially profits from a player Shakhtar heavily invested in.

Palkin’s stern warning isn’t exclusive to Tottenham. He has a strong message for all clubs looking to benefit from Annex 7. In his view, Shakhtar will not hesitate to file claims for unjust enrichment against clubs or players who gain a financial advantage from this regulation.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s €100m Transfer to Chelsea

Away from the Solomon debacle, Palkin was instrumental in Mykhailo Mudryk’s €100m transfer to Chelsea. Despite Mudryk’s early struggles in England, Palkin remains bullish on his prospects under Chelsea’s new coach, Mauricio Pochettino. He’s confident that Mudryk will find his stride and validate his hefty price tag in the near future.