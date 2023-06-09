FIFA Sanctions Loom Over Ratcliffe’s Manchester United Bid

Manchester United Takeover Latest: Ratcliffe’s Dilemma Amidst FIFA’s Warning

Football Transfers report today that Manchester United are standing at a critical juncture regarding a takeover. At the forefront of this evolution is none other than Sir Jim Ratcliffe, potentially swapping hands with the incumbent Glazer brothers.

An ultimatum has been placed by Sheikh Jassim, whose proposition in the form of a take-it-or-leave-it offer hangs ominously for the Glazers. The deadline? This upcoming Friday.

In spite of the Qatari takeover efforts, Ratcliffe, the frontrunner for the buyout, is facing an unexpected conundrum. The source of his concern – a not-so-friendly warning from FIFA.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ambitious Plans Hit FIFA Roadblock

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the current owner of Ligue 1 team, Nice, envisions an ambitious multi-club model with Manchester United at its core. However, the Allianz Riviera club’s situation has led to an unwanted predicament.

With their coaching seat vacant, Nice is attempting to procure Lorient boss Regis Le Bris’s services. An arrangement with the prospective coach is reportedly already in place. However, a previous deal with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter appears to be losing steam.

Yet, Lorient remains undeterred, taking issue with Nice’s conduct, both presently and in past dealings.

Lorient’s statement is unequivocal:

“After consultation with the board of directors, the vital forces of the club and its partners, FC Lorient has taken the decision not to release Regis Le Bris from his contract.”

The club further warned OGC Nice to adhere to article 211 of the LFP’s Administrative Regulations in a written reminder. Lorient is not stopping there. They intend to take their grievances to the LFP and FIFA, seeking sanctions against Nice for repeated missteps.

Criticism of Ratcliffe’s Nice: A Wake-up Call for Manchester United Supporters?

Loic Fery, the president of Lorient, pointed a finger at the way Ratcliffe’s Nice signed Nigeria international striker Terem Moffi, “They behaved badly in January. I had received an apology from the boss of INEOS on the Terem Moffi case. They are doing it again today,” Fery said.

Despite the monetary resources Ratcliffe brings to Nice, the club’s reputation for effective management is questionable, and they have not met their set objectives. This serves as a cautionary tale to Manchester United supporters, hoping that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be the golden ticket to a more triumphant era for their beloved club.