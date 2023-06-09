Everton, Wolves & West Ham Chase La Liga Striker

El Bilal Toure in the Crosshairs: Everton, West Ham and Wolves Watch On

A blaze of promise from the Iberian Peninsula has caught the attention of three English Premier League teams. Almeria’s standout striker, El Bilal Toure, is reportedly in the sights of Everton, Wolves and West Ham, following a standout season in the Spanish La Liga.

An Impressive Track Record

Toure, a sprightly 21-year-old talent, has been nothing short of impressive in his debut season with Almeria. Having made the leap from French side Reims to the sun-soaked pitches of Spain for £8.6m, the young forward has fired off six goals in 17 La Liga appearances. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with several English clubs reportedly watching the Malian international with keen interest.

Toure’s football career thus far boasts an impressive record for such a young player. Not only has he scored for his club, but he’s also netted five goals in his 15 international appearances for Mali. Such a tally has, understandably, attracted the attention of several Premier League outfits, notably Everton, Wolves, and West Ham.

Suitors Across Europe

The interest isn’t confined to the English Premier League, though. As reported by David Lynch at Football Insider, European giants such as Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and Italy’s Juventus are believed to be keeping a watchful eye on Toure’s progression.

Despite the swirling rumours, Almeria has remained steadfast, putting a hefty £34m price tag on their star asset. The Spanish club’s negotiating position has only been strengthened following their dramatic last-day escape from relegation, aided by a thrilling 3-3 draw with already-relegated Espanyol.

Record-Breaking Transfer?

If a club were to meet Almeria’s £34m asking price, it would shatter the Andalusian side’s record for the highest outgoing transfer fee. The current record was set in September 2020 when Darwin Nunez, now dazzling at Liverpool, moved to Benfica for a cool £22m after scoring 16 goals in 30 appearances in Spain’s Segunda division.

However, there may be some room for manoeuvre with Almeria’s asking price. While a move for Toure would ideally surpass the existing record, Football Insider reports that there could be some flexibility concerning the structure of payments and potential add-ons.

A Smart Move for Everton?

This detail might be of particular interest to Everton. The Merseyside club must navigate their transfer ambitions smartly, especially given the ongoing Premier League investigation into their past spending. If the Toffees can negotiate a favourable deal for Toure, his addition could provide a significant boost to their squad while demonstrating financial prudence.

While the future of El Bilal Toure remains uncertain, one thing is clear: the young Malian has made a name for himself in Spain, and his performances on the pitch are turning heads across Europe. As we edge closer to the summer transfer window, the tug of war for his signature is likely to intensify among Everton, Wolves, and West Ham.