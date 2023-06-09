Midfield Revamp on Cards for Klopp’s Liverpool FC

In Pursuit of Promising Talent: Liverpool FC Target Thuram and Kone

As the summer transfer window approaches, Liverpool FC appear poised for substantial rejuvenation within its midfield ranks. The Reds’ sights are firmly set on Nice’s rising star Khephren Thuram and his international teammate, Manu Kone. Both midfielders embody the recruitment philosophy at Liverpool, aligning with Jurgen Klopp’s intentions of breathing fresh life into the heart of his squad.

An Eye for Talent: Liverpool’s Midfield Vision

Khephren Thuram, son of revered Juventus defender Lilian Thuram, has been enjoying an impressive run with Nice. The young French star’s notable performances have not only earned him a spot in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year but also attracted the attention of Liverpool. Alongside Thuram, the Reds are reportedly keen on adding Manu Kone to their ranks.

Thuram’s Perspective: Set for Anfield?

Recent revelations from talkSPORT suggest that Thuram might favour a move to Anfield. While Liverpool is reportedly working on a move for his international teammate Kone, Thuram is said to be eager for the switch.

When asked about his immediate future with Nice, Thuram responded:

“I want to progress, be on the pitch, have fun. For now, I’m at Nice, and that’s going very well, I really like the club, so I still see myself at Nice. I am happy at Nice. There are rumours, I hear them, but I’m happy at Nice and I hope to grow with this club.”

Thuram’s diplomatic response leaves room for speculation, but does it signify a readiness for a new challenge on Merseyside? Source at AnfieldIndex also claimed that personal terms with Liverpool had been agreed between Thuram and Kone, this story is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Refurbishing the Midfield: Liverpool’s Plan

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing on free transfers, Liverpool have been in the market for fresh midfield talent. This transfer strategy took off with the acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a reported £35 million.

The Reds had also considered a move for Jude Bellingham, but the financial implications proved too steep. Other potential options like Mason Mount, Romeo Lavia and Ryan Gravenberch have been mooted, but the focus seems to have gravitated towards Thuram and Kone.

Can Reds Win the Race for Thuram and Kone?

As it stands, the French duo are highly praised for their Bundesliga and Ligue 1 performances, fitting the profile of Liverpool’s recruitment model. Can Liverpool secure the signature of both promising talents? The Anfield faithful await the developments.