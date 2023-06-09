Portuguese Prodigy Close to Sealing Manchester United Deal

Diogo Costa: United’s Potential Goalkeeping Heir

As the gears of the football rumour mill keep turning, Manchester United seem to be standing on the precipice of a significant shift in the club’s goalkeeping landscape. The 23-year-old Porto keeper, Diogo Costa, is purportedly on the radar, a £65 million talent tipped for greatness.

United’s Goalkeeping Puzzle

Manchester United, under Erik ten Hag, are reportedly on the brink of securing Costa’s services, a welcome break from the uncertainties shrouding the club’s takeover saga. Corriere de Manha, a Portuguese publication, reports that United are ‘finalising a proposal’ to procure Costa, a jewel in the crown of a financially-embattled FC Porto.

It’s worth noting that United’s new managerial helm, Ten Hag, has been vocal about his quest for a goalkeeper adept with the ball at his feet. The ongoing season saw incumbent custodian David de Gea sign a new deal but his status as the automatic first-choice remains shrouded in ambiguity.

In conversation with The Times, Ten Hag elaborated on his perspective: “I will not say (De Gea) will always be my number one. Because, in a club like Man United, there must be competition in all positions. You can’t do it with 11 players. It is impossible. You need double positions.”

Costa: The Ball-Playing Shot-stopper

Meanwhile, Costa, set to turn 24 this September, could emerge as the solution to Ten Hag’s desire for a ball-playing goalkeeper. The young Portuguese, evasive when queried about United’s interest, boasts a notable passing range akin to a seasoned playmaker. He could significantly outperform De Gea in this department, a skill set United’s new boss seems to value.

In the same conversation with The Times, Ten Hag added:

“(A goalkeeper who can pass the ball) is not what I want. It’s more what top football demands nowadays. If you observe the biggest teams, you have to be capable of playing from the back. (You have to) use your ‘keeper as a plus one in your back. Otherwise, it’s very simple for opponents to put you under pressure.”

Unraveling the Transfer Thread

It’s crucial to approach this potential move with a degree of caution, given the previously speculative reports around Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean international remains on Ten Hag’s wishlist, but a move is arguably not as imminent as some have speculated.

Ten Hag’s strategic transfer plan prioritises a striker and a midfielder. Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund of Eintracht Frankfurt have emerged as the striking candidates while Chelsea’s Mason Mount could be the midfield reinforcement. Such pursuits hinge on United’s ability to free up funds, potentially through outgoing transfers.

Awaited Decisions and Anticipated Moves

The tumultuous takeover saga is anticipated to reach a conclusion imminently. A change in the club’s stewardship could catalyse United’s transfer pursuits, including those for Kim and Costa.

Negotiations over Mount and Hojlund are reportedly at an advanced stage. As such, the ending of the Glazer era could expedite these deals and the potential acquisition of Diogo Costa, heralding a new chapter for Manchester United.