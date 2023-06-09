United Sale: Goldbridge on the Glazers, Al-Khelaifi and Qatar

Manchester United Ownership Saga: The Glazers, Nasser Al-Khelaifi and a Potentially Historic Deal

More analysis now on the future of Manchester United. The Glazers, Manchester United’s current owners, are reportedly in talks with Qatari investors, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi acting as an intermediary. This story, originally reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, has been closely analysed by United enthusiast Mark Goldbridge, who provides some insightful takes on this unfolding saga.

The Role of Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Goldbridge highlights Al-Khelaifi’s involvement in the potential sale. The PSG president is a significant figure in football, not only because of his role with the French powerhouse, but also due to his ties with Qatar’s royal family, which owns PSG.

Goldbridge says, “The PSG president, which I believe is Al-Khelaifi, has basically been working on this deal as an intermediary.”

This suggests that Al-Khelaifi’s influence could be a deciding factor in the negotiations.

Glazers’ Willingness to Sell

Goldbridge’s comments further indicate a potential openness from the Glazers to negotiate a sale.

“The positive of this is if the Glazers are using the PSG president as a go-between intermediary to discuss upping the bid… this means that there is an openness from the Glazers to get a bit done,” Goldbridge says.

The Premier League’s Reaction and Hypocrisy

While this development might seem positive for fans eager for change at Manchester United, the reaction from the Premier League and some clubs has been decidedly mixed.

In a rather vehement critique of this reaction, Goldbridge states, “You’ve got this story that the Premier League and some Premier League clubs are against this deal for obvious reasons and want it to be investigated.” He later continues, “It’s hilarious how you are suddenly making such a big effort because Manchester United might get bought by Qatar and yet Newcastle are already owned by Saudi Arabia and Man City are already owned by Abu Dhabi.”

Goldbridge brings to light the perceived double standard in the Premier League, where foreign ownership isn’t new. Manchester City and Newcastle United, for instance, have ownership models similar to what Manchester United might acquire if the Qatari bid goes through.

The Potential for a Positive Swing towards Qatar

Despite the negativity surrounding this saga, Goldbridge suggests there may be a positive swing towards a Qatari-led acquisition of Manchester United, especially given Al-Khelaifi’s involvement. He cautions, however, about the potential backlash.

“It’s a warning that if Manchester United were to be purchased by Qatar… we’re quite clearly going to get quite a lot of opposition from other Premier League clubs,” Goldbridge says.

His point highlights the larger politics and dynamics at play within the Premier League and football as a whole.

As this story continues to unfold, it’s clear that the future of Manchester United could look significantly different in the near future. With the Glazers, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and Qatar’s investors all playing significant roles, it’s a story that will undoubtedly continue to captivate the world of football.