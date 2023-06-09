Goodison Park Summer Changes: Contract Updates and Departures

A New Chapter at Goodison Park: Seamus Coleman Offered New Deal, Mina and Townsend Depart

In the wake of a fluctuating season, the Toffees, Everton, have started their summer by offering fresh contracts to Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, and Andy Lonergan. Meanwhile, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend are set to depart Goodison Park.

Long-serving Coleman to Stay at Everton

Club veteran Seamus Coleman, at 34 years old, continues to be an indispensable part of Everton’s framework. With over 400 appearances to his name in a Toffees shirt, including 25 in the past season, Coleman’s integral presence has been recognised by a new contract offer, as reported in the Irish Times. The Irish full-back has been given the opportunity to prolong his tenure at a club where he has become synonymous with loyalty and hard work.

A Mixed Bag: Mina and Townsend Set to Depart

In contrast, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend’s journeys at Everton have reached their conclusion. The £27 million signing from Barcelona, Mina, will be leaving Everton after an uneven spell. His tenure was marked with brilliance at times, but inconsistency has ultimately led to his departure at the end of his current contract.

Townsend, who last donned the Everton shirt in March 2022, is also parting ways with the club as his contract expires. His contributions to the club, though appreciated, have led to an amicable parting of ways.

Retaining Potential, Bidding Farewell to Professionals

The home-grown talent, Tom Davies, despite making just 20 appearances last term, has been deemed a valuable part of Sean Dyche’s plans. The manager hopes to harness Davies’s potential as he looks to rebuild his squad. Moreover, backup goalkeeper Lonergan has also been offered a new contract as part of the restructuring process.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is set to move on after declining a renewed contract offer. His time at the club, though brief, showcased his professionalism and dedication to his craft.

Director’s Thoughts on the Transitions

Kevin Thelwell, Director of Football, expressed gratitude to the departing players for their contributions to Everton. The official club website quoted Thelwell saying:

“Everyone at the club wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at Everton.”

Thelwell specially mentioned Mina, acknowledging his passion and the high regard Everton’s fans held for him. He also paid tribute to Townsend and Begovic, citing them as consummate professionals during their tenure at the club.

“We wish all of them the best with the next chapters in their careers,” Thelwell added.

The director further commented on the new contract offers, affirming the club’s commitment to building a competitive squad for the upcoming season. “We have also offered new contracts to players and we will continue talking with them as we look to build a competitive squad for Sean Dyche and his staff for the new season,” he concluded.

Everton’s shifting sands underline the club’s commitment to a fresh beginning, the contours of which are gradually taking shape in the bustling summer transfer window.