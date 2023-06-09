Rice to Arsenal? Smith Rowe Could Be Key

Arsenal’s Gaze on Rice: A Double-Edged Sword?

As we navigate through the summer transfer window, Arsenal’s fondness for West Ham’s skipper Declan Rice is becoming increasingly evident. However, this fascination could prove bittersweet for Mikel Arteta’s team, with the Hammers reportedly having an eye for Arsenal’s young talent, Emile Smith Rowe. As confirmed by the Daily Express, West Ham might be interested in incorporating Rowe into the negotiation for their star midfielder.

Declan Rice: Arsenal’s Premier Summer Target

A potent presence in midfield, Rice has become the pinnacle of Arsenal’s summer aspirations. Displaying an unwavering confidence in procuring the English international, the Gunners have been actively preparing for an offer, showing an intensified interest over the past few months.

Rumours suggest that the North London club could table an initial bid in the ballpark of £90m. Nonetheless, West Ham’s valuation is hovering slightly higher, around the £100m mark. This substantial figure, however, has not deterred Arsenal’s resolve to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Following a wave of speculation, West Ham Chairman, David Sullivan, confirmed Rice’s availability in the current transfer window. It’s clear that while the East London club are open to the sale of Rice, they’re also exploring opportunities that could see Arsenal’s Smith Rowe making a reverse move in the process.

An Arsenal Advantage in a Fierce Competition for Rice?

Despite Arsenal’s fervour for Rice, they are not alone in this pursuit. The likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also entered the fray, setting the stage for a robust contest. However, the possibility of including Smith Rowe in the negotiations could provide Arsenal with a unique advantage to clinch the deal ahead of their competitors.

The forthcoming weeks are set to reveal whether this potential swap deal will bear fruit. Until then, all eyes remain on Arsenal, West Ham, and their respective prized assets, Declan Rice and Emile Smith Rowe.