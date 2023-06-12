Pickford To Manchester United if De Gea Doesn’t Renew?

England Number One Jordan Pickford Tipped For Old Trafford Switch

The one that won’t go away until it does either way. When you have a long-term number one whose not yet signed a renewal and had an up and down season the links will be natural. When you have an international whose been a key part of a struggling side then the links will be even stronger. In this scouting report, we look at the possibility of a one-in, one-out situation that could make sense for every party involved. Until it’s decided either way, you have to keep your eyes glued to this one.

What’s Been Said?

An awful lot about Jordan Pickford potentially leaving Everton and moving to Manchester United in the summer window. TalkSport in true style reported that the Old Trafford club wanted to replace ‘error prone’ David De Gea with the 29 year-old whilst Samuel Meade has claimed that United are looking at him whilst De Gea contemplates his next move. It’s even prompted his agents CAA to come out and say Pickford will remain at Everton ‘until we are told otherwise’. There’s a lot of smoke with this one.





What Does He Bring?

The former Sunderland stopper brings a wealth of experience despite Everton’s regular struggles with 52 England Caps to his name, including multiple World Cups and a European Championship final appearance. Pickford is known for his shot-stopping and reflexes, though his most outspoken critic in Roy Keane hasn’t been too complimentary. Importantly compared to De Gea, the Sunderland native is far better with his feet both in term of technique and distance. Having captained Everton on regular occasions too in key relegation games, he’s played under pressure.





Statistics and Info

Strangely, Pickford only renewed his Everton contract in February this year and it runs through until 2027. There has been speculation about a release clause (we’ll come onto this) but nothing confirmed either way. Capology.com puts him as Everton’s top earner at £125,000 per week which United could easily improve upon, especially as they have De Gea on a whopping £375,000 per week. CAA also have fellow United stopper Dean Henderson and Luke Shaw on their books so the connections continue. From a stats perspective, his ability to launch attacks stands out and goals against shouldn’t be considered too harshly due to the mess Everton have been for some time.

Price Tag and Realistic Chances?

If journalist Alan Nixon was right in March then combined with recent report this has a realistic chance. Nixon suggested the release clause in his renewal was £35 million, which is well within United’s affordability. The key focus will be on De Gea though and whether he accepts a possible reduced offer that may come his way. Having made repeated mistakes and looked awful with his feet, Ten Haag may well decide that a new number one is needed and Pickford is the likely candidate. You can’t dismiss this one either way until De Gea or United decide. Keep your eyes peeled.