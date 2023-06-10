Manchester City to Bid Adieu to Laporte This Summer?

Aymeric Laporte: An Era Ends at Manchester City?

A New Chapter on the Horizon?

This summer might bring winds of change for Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte. The Spanish centre-back might find himself wearing a new crest, as per reports by Football Insider. As the Premier League champions steer their attention towards a new top-class defender to bolster their squad, Laporte could potentially become surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

Gvardiol: The Incoming Successor?

Football Insider highlighted recent discussions between Manchester City and RB Leipzig, centring on their defender Josko Gvardiol. As per a well-informed source, Gvardiol emerges as the “top target” for the reigning champions, setting the stage for an interesting summer transfer window. If these talks culminate in a successful deal, it may mark an end to Laporte’s journey with the Cityzens.

Aston Villa: Potential New Home for Laporte?

After five glorious years at the Etihad Stadium, Laporte may bid adieu to Manchester City. His next destination might be Aston Villa, who seem interested in acquiring the Spain international. With two years left on his current contract, the Spanish defender might be keen on a change in scenery in pursuit of more consistent first-team football.

On The Sidelines: Laporte’s Fringe Season

Despite a strong presence in the Manchester City setup, the 29-year-old found himself on the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s side this season. This term, Laporte’s tally stands at 24 appearances across all competitions, with 20 starts, as players like Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Manuel Akanji got the nod ahead of him. Meanwhile, John Stones has been repurposed into a holding midfield role.

Remembering Laporte’s Glory Days

Rewind to 2018, and Laporte was a much-anticipated arrival, joining Manchester City for a club-record fee of £57million from Athletic Club. Earning a reported wage of £120,000-a-week, Laporte has tasted significant success at the Etihad. His glittering trophy cabinet holds five Premier League titles, four League Cups, and two FA Cups.

A Final Hurrah at Manchester?

As we approach the climax of the current football season, the possibility of another feather in Laporte’s cap cannot be ignored. The treble-chasing Man City will take on Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League later today. This could potentially add a final piece of silverware to Laporte’s enviable collection at Manchester City.

As reported by Football Insider, the Laporte saga’s unfolding might potentially have a considerable impact on Manchester City’s summer transfer activities and their Premier League campaign in the coming season. While change is a constant companion in football, the departure of a player of Laporte’s calibre will undoubtedly leave a mark on the Cityzens. The looming summer will reveal how the story develops, as all eyes remain glued to the Etihad.