Liverpool Targeting Juventus Star for Summer Move?

Liverpool Reignites Pursuit of Juventus Star Federico Chiesa

Liverpool’s interests appear to be back in Turin as they reignite their pursuit of Juventus ace Federico Chiesa. After an unsuccessful £86m bid post-Chiesa’s dazzling performance in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, Liverpool is once again monitoring the situation of the talismanic winger.

A Turin Exodus on the Cards for Chiesa?

Chiesa, the 25-year-old Italian sensation, has been integral to Juventus, netting 22 goals and contributing 20 assists in his 94 appearances. However, as reported by Football Italia, the player’s disquiet at the Allianz Stadium is growing, potentially opening the door to a departure ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Juventus, having held onto Chiesa despite the substantial offer from Liverpool three years prior, may now be open to discussions. It is believed that the Italian giants would contemplate a deal this summer for a sum within the range of €35m (£30m) and €45m (£38.5m).

As Liverpool renew their chase for Chiesa, they aren’t alone. Both Newcastle United and Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich have shown interest, with the latter already making inquiries about the player’s availability in an attempt to get ahead of the pack.

A Season of Recovery and Resurgence for Chiesa

Despite facing significant time out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury that blighted his 2022, Chiesa bounced back. His return to the pitch in November led to a season with 33 appearances, four goals and six assists in the 2022-23 campaign for Juventus.

The rejuvenated Italian has found a place in Roberto Mancini’s squad for the impending UEFA Nations League finals, where Italy will challenge Spain in a thrilling final-four contest.

As Chiesa’s time at Turin appears to be drawing to a close, Juventus have reportedly begun scouting for potential replacements. Among the identified are Galatasaray’s Nicolo Zaniolo and Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto.