Luton in Hot Pursuit of Premier League Veteran Goalkeeper

Newly promoted Luton Town are fervently exploring their options in the goalkeeper market. As revealed by The Telegraph, Asmir Begovic, the experienced Bosnian international, appears to be top of their wishlist.

Following a season that saw them make a successful bid from Championship to Premier League, Luton is on the lookout for a sturdy pair of hands to man their posts. Asmir Begovic, the seasoned 35-year-old goalkeeper, currently unattached after parting ways with Everton, is one player under their radar.

Luton’s Goalkeeper Situation

Ethan Horvath, who held the number 1 spot for Luton during their promotion-winning campaign, is set to return to Nottingham Forest post-loan. This leaves a notable void in the Hatters’ lineup, and Begovic, with his Premier League experience, could be an ideal candidate to fill it.

But Begovic isn’t the only name Luton has been linked with. Mark Travers of Bournemouth is also understood to be in their sight. The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international had a season with 14 appearances and could be an alternate choice.

Everton’s Loss Could Be Luton’s Gain

While Begovic ended his stint at Goodison Park by declining a contract extension, the Merseyside club also let go of Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend. Begovic’s journey has seen him don the jerseys of Chelsea, Bournemouth, and most recently Everton. Now, he might add Luton to that illustrious list.

Should Travers make a switch to Kenilworth Road, Begovic could find himself as the number 2 choice back at the Vitality Stadium, where his journey in England began.

Everton, however, haven’t been idle and have offered fresh terms to Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, and Andy Lonergan. Additionally, they’ve exercised an option to retain Abdoulaye Doucoure for the forthcoming season.

As the transfer market heats up, one thing is certain – Luton are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their maiden Premier League campaign is a successful one. With a seasoned veteran like Begovic on their list, the Hatters are certainly showing ambition.