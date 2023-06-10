The Reason Why Real Madrid Are Chasing Kai Havertz

There’s occasionally some odd moves in football where it just doesn’t really happen at a football club and yet somehow, they get a move to an even better one. In this scouting report, we look at a player who a few years ago appeared to have the footballing world at his feet. However, with the wrong set-up, the wrong team, a club going through major change and without the right personnel around him, now just maybe the right time for all parties to make this move. There’s too much chatter not to keep an eye on this one.

What’s Been Said?

Ever since Karim Benzema confirmed that he was set to leave the Bernabau, Kai Havertz’s name keeps popping up as a potential replacement. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid is the priority for the young Chelsea forward and that they’ll ask for him in the coming days. The Daily Mail has also claimed that the German has been told to either extend his current contract or he will be sold. BILD in Germany has claimed that he and Bellingham will be the first arrivals for the club in the summer window too. Plenty of smoke rising up here.

What Does He Bring?

A wealth of experience at the top level for only 23 years old, having scored the winner in a Champions League Final and having 34 international caps to his name. The Aachen-native plays up-front for Chelsea but is known for his ability to drop deep, link the play and for his previous club Leverkusen was more of a 9/10 hybrid. Havertz has fantastic close control and dribbling ability that despite not being seen to often at Stamford Bridge in recent times, was the reason they paid an initial £72 million for his services in the first place.

Stats and Info

With just two years remaining on his contract, we’re at that traditional sign or sell point which Real will be well aware of. Capology.com puts his wages at £150,000 per week which won’t be difficult for the Spanish club to match or improve on either. From a stats perspective, nine goals and a single assist doesn’t look that impressive but Chelsea’s struggles have been well documented and Real will be focusing on his previous performances and potential with the right players around him. Stats-wise, it’s clear how his passing could be utilised in a similar role to Benzema

Price-Tag and Realistic

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that they would sign forwards with Benzema and Ascencio departing and it does feel like Harry Kane and Havertz are the prime targets. A fee of £52 million has been mooted and with Chelsea’s FFP issues well documented, there’d be more surprise if there wasn’t an interest from all parties in getting this done. A move that’s gone sour in the lower half of the premier league table to Europe’s elite would be some jump for Havertz and one he’d surely grasp with both hands given the opportunity. There seems a lot of legs in this one to be honest and the player will get his moving to make it happen.