Why Man Utd Are Targeting Chelsea Want-Away Mason Mount

When an English international is potentially available, the UK media tend to hit the overdrive button. That only get amplified further when it’s huge clubs circling and the seller is known for their crazy transfer dealings. In these situations, a certain sense of logic tends to go out the window and there can always be ‘developments’ at any late stage. All that being said, everything that we can all read points towards this being one that does happen to some furore. Even if the player in question doesn’t stack up the well based on this years campaign.

What’s Been Said?

A lot about Chelsea’s Mason Mount for some time truth be told. The Athletic had Liverpool as the front runners in March time, but that appears to have now changed. David Ornstein has written that the player has stated Manchester United as his preferred destination and has made other suitors including Arsenal aware of this. The report claims that United and Chelsea will soon open talks over the 24-year-old with a certain discrepancy in value that needs to be bridged. Chelsea and incoming boss Pochettino apparently want him to stay but that seems difficult to envisage now.

What Does He Bring?

Naturally versatile with an ability to play in an advanced midfield role and on the left side of attack too, Mount brings a wealth of experience as a Champions League winner and having been capped 36 times for England. With a strong skill set that includes passing, dribbling at pace and pressing it’s understandable why so many top clubs a re looking, especially due to the home-grown quota. He’s had an issue with his pelvis this campaign which required an operation, but on the whole he’s been pretty injury-resistant to date.

Stats and Info

The Portsmouth native will only have one year left on his contract at the end of this campaign and Capology puts his current salary at approximately £90,000 per week. This has been the crux of the issue which is likely to see him move due to Todd Boehly and Chelsea’s reluctance to put him alongside their other top earners. His stats this season don’t make for the best reading and with three goals and six assists in a side that’s woefully underperformed. However, other sides will be looking to previous performance as an indicator for future rewards in this case.

Price Tag and Realistic

The smart money says this happens ever since Mount and his father bought in agent Neil Fewings to assist them with his next actions. Chelsea are apparently seeking £85 million, but with FFP issues and no chance they let their youth product leave on a free then they won’t get anywhere near that. Ornstein and recently Ben Jacobs have suggested a fee of around £55 million will be on the table from United which may well get it done. Both clubs have a habit of overpaying so it could be a match made in heaven. Ornstein’s been clear on this one, expect it to happen.