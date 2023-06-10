£75m Transfer Budget: Eddie Howe’s Recruitment Challenge

The Summer Brief: Newcastle United’s £75m Transfer Budget

Newcastle United’s manager Eddie Howe and his recruitment team have been allocated a summer transfer budget of £75m, as reported by Craig Hope in The Daily Mail. This budget comes with a clear target – James Maddison, the Leicester City midfielder, whose acquisition has become a priority for Newcastle United.

Maddison in Focus

Multiple sources have confirmed that this budget is what the club is working towards. The rules of Financial Fair Play (FFP) would permit the budget to approach £100m only through selling a player in the current season or banking on a sale next summer.

Leicester City’s Maddison has emerged as the prime target for Newcastle. Other players under consideration include Scott McTominay from Manchester United, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Challenges with FFP Calculations

Newcastle, under Saudi-led ownership, have spent an aggregate of £250m over three transfer windows. Following the top-four finish this season, supporters had expected a summer of record investment. However, the current FFP calculations allow a spending range between £70-80m. Eddie Howe and the scouting department have been made aware of these figures.

More Than Numbers at Play

While FFP considerations are important, it’s not all about numbers. The club has a track record of exceeding their initial budgets during transfer windows. Despite Leicester’s demotion from the Premier League, they are holding firm on a £60m asking price for Maddison. Leicester will hope to protect this price tag amidst competition from Newcastle and Tottenham.

Maddison’s Shift in Preference

Maddison, 26, has previously expressed a preference for a move to London. However, there is a sentiment that this preference might have altered due to Newcastle’s Champions League qualification and Tottenham’s declining fortunes. The opportunity to work with Eddie Howe is reported to be a significant attraction for Maddison.

Other Considerations and Prospects

Newcastle are also interested in Caicedo but are unwilling to match Brighton’s £80m valuation. Scott McTominay from Manchester United, currently priced above £30m, and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, valued at £50m by his club, are also being considered. However, it’s believed that Newcastle values these players less than their current asking prices.

Diverse Targets

Several other players, including Khepren Thuram of Nice, PSV’s Xavi Simons, and Tyler Adams of Leeds, are on Newcastle’s watchlist. The emphasis, for now, remains on Maddison. RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai has also been scouted by the club.

Looking Beyond Midfield

In addition to bolstering the midfield, Newcastle’s recruitment objectives also include signing a left-back, a right-sided centre-back, and a versatile forward. However, the club’s recruitment decisions will hinge largely on the amount of cash left after securing a midfielder.

Challenges in Revenue Generation

The low commercial income during Mike Ashley’s tenure continues to affect the club’s manoeuvrability in the transfer market. The forthcoming announcement of a £25m-per-season shirt sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabian events company Sela is anticipated to offer some relief in this regard. Other commercial opportunities are being actively pursued to improve revenue streams.

As Newcastle United gear up for the summer transfer window, the task at hand is clear – to navigate the delicate balance of FFP constraints, transfer budget, and player acquisitions to build a team for the future under Eddie Howe’s leadership.