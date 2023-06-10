£40m Bid Rejected: Chelsea Targeting Champions League Finalist

Chelsea’s Quest for Andre Onana: An Interplay of Champions League and Negotiations

Chelsea’s Premier League ambitions might just have the right boost with the speculated addition of goalkeeper Andre Onana to their ranks. The talented goalie has been at the heart of Inter Milan’s resolute defence and is now seemingly edging closer to a move to the English top flight.

Onana’s Appeal in the Premier League

Onana has reportedly been on Chelsea’s radar for several weeks, with the Premier League side keen to bolster their goalkeeping department. Reports suggest that Onana himself is equally inclined towards a stint in the Premier League. In fact, it’s understood he already has an extensive agreement in place with the London club, showcasing his commitment to the Blues.

However, these plans haven’t come to fruition just yet. Chelsea’s initial offer of £40 million was met with refusal from Inter Milan, who remain determined to keep their star goalie amidst this increasing interest.

A Balancing Act Post-Champions League

The imminent Champions League final against Manchester City in Istanbul seems to be holding the reins of any further transfer talks. Inter Milan are focused on their European ambition for now, pushing any transfer negotiations for Onana to the backburner. Yet, once this major milestone is out of the way, the transfer market’s gears are set to start turning again.

Inter Milan’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku might also feature in these future talks, adding a more complex layer to the ongoing Onana discussions. Lukaku’s inclination to stay at Inter Milan might factor into these negotiations and potentially affect the outcome of Onana’s move.

A Potential Agreement on the Horizon

The general sentiment surrounding the deal is positive, with many expecting an agreement to be eventually reached between the two clubs. After the conclusion of the Champions League final, efforts will likely intensify to untangle the current deadlock over Onana’s transfer.

Once the goalkeeper’s situation is sorted, Inter Milan is expected to focus their attention on Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario. This shift in focus further supports the expectation of Onana’s transfer reaching a successful conclusion.

As reported by Lorenzo Benedetto of Tutto Mercato, all these developments mark an interesting period of negotiations and potential transfers in the world of European football. And with a player of Onana’s calibre at the centre, it’s safe to say the stakes have never been higher. The Premier League and Chelsea fans will undoubtedly be keeping a keen eye on these unfolding events.