Potential Everton Target Seeks Regular First-Team Football

Jean-Philippe Mateta: The Striker Situation at Crystal Palace

There’s a palpable air of uncertainty in the breeze at Selhurst Park. The future of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace’s striker, is hanging in the balance. Reports suggest that the 25-year-old forward is exploring avenues to exit the club this summer. This quest for a new destination is primarily fuelled by his desire for more consistent first-team action.

The Everton Connection

While the rumour mill has been in full swing, connecting Mateta with a possible move to Everton, no formal decision about his future has been finalised by Crystal Palace. Everton are currently hunting for a robust forward to bolster their striking options, particularly in the aftermath of Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s recent injury.

The Unresolved Situation at Selhurst Park

As reported by Peter O’Rourke at Football Insider, an insider has disclosed that Crystal Palace are yet to draw the curtain on Mateta’s future at the club. With the managerial reins currently unclaimed following the end of Roy Hodgson’s tenure, the final call on Mateta’s place within the Eagles’ setup is pending.

Mateta’s current agreement with Crystal Palace stretches until June 2026. He featured in 32 games across all competitions during this season, contributing four goals as Palace secured a respectable 11th-place finish.

The Struggle for the Starting Spot

Despite his considerable potential, Mateta has often found himself relegated to the bench. The former French Under-21 international has been a starter in merely eight of his appearances. The duo of Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew have predominantly been the favoured frontmen at Selhurst Park.

The striker initially joined Palace on a loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Mainz in 2021. The London club later shelled out a reported total fee of £16 million to secure his services on a permanent basis. He currently receives a weekly wage of £50,000 at Selhurst Park. However, his record at Palace has been somewhat underwhelming, with only 10 goals and one assist in his 67 appearances for the Eagles.

Looking Forward: Crystal Palace’s Transfer Plans

In the run-up to the summer transfer window, Crystal Palace are actively working towards signing a new striker. Their target is believed to be a current Championship player, who only has 12 months remaining on his contract and is eager to make a move to the Premier League.

As the landscape of the summer transfer window continues to take shape, the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta remains to be seen. His quest for regular first-team action could potentially see a shakeup in the Premier League’s striking personnel. For Crystal Palace, the coming weeks will be critical in shaping their squad for the upcoming season.