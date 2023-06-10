Two Transfer Targets Set Manchester United As Their Preference

Manchester United’s Summer Recruitment Plan Gains Momentum: Key Targets Show Interest

Manchester United’s summer transfer activity is set to accelerate, with reports surfacing that two high-profile targets are expressing a desire to make a switch to Old Trafford. Atalanta’s prolific striker Rasmus Hojland and sturdy defender Axel Disasi from Monaco have been revealed as primary subjects of the club’s interest, according to reports from Colin Millar at The Daily Mirror.

The Atalanta Forward on United’s Radar

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojland, currently demonstrating his goal-scoring prowess at Atalanta, is among the select strikers on United’s summer shortlist. Manchester United, renowned for a rich history of cultivating elite striking talent, currently houses Anthony Martial, whose future at the club is somewhat blurred, and Marcus Rashford, known for his tendency to gravitate towards the left wing.

Hojland’s remarkable debut season in Bergamo, following a transfer from Sturm Graz, has attracted attention from numerous clubs. Manchester United and Real Madrid were said to be leading the chase for the young talent.

United’s interest in Hojland seems to be the most intense, with rumours suggesting a bid of £43million (€50m) might secure the striker’s signature. Sky Sports report that the Red Devils are on the brink of formalising their interest in the player.

Hojland expressed his fondness for United back in January, saying:

“Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan. So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course, that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point.”

The Athletic reported earlier this week that Erik ten Hag, United’s boss, shares the same representation agency, SEG, as Hojland. This connection could potentially favour United’s pursuit of the highly sought-after striker.

A World Cup Finalist in United’s Defensive Plan

Axel Disasi, a solid figure at the heart of Monaco’s defence and a World Cup finalist with France, is also reported to be keen on a move to United. Disasi’s interest in joining the ranks at Old Trafford has been made clear, contributing another appealing option to United’s defensive shortlist, which also includes Napoli’s Kim-min jae.

The South Korean international’s contract holds a £43million release clause, which is set to activate in July. Despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, United’s intention to strengthen their defence this summer could tilt the scales in their favour.

However, United’s budget for defensive reinforcements is yet to be determined, given their immediate focus on securing at least one striker and Chelsea’s Mason Mount. Mount’s potential move to United has gained traction, especially since it’s understood that Chelsea is willing to part ways with the player, and Mount himself has expressed a preference for joining United if a move is inevitable.

The reported interest of both Hojland and Disasi in a move to Manchester United will be music to the ears of the United faithful. As the transfer window edges closer, the club’s summer recruitment strategy seems to be unfolding promisingly, setting the stage for an intriguing off-season at Old Trafford.