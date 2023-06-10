Aston Villa Make Waves with High-Profile Free Transfer

Youri Tielemans Seals Aston Villa Deal

Aston Villa’s Summer Scoop

In a development that’s sure to inject some life into Aston Villa’s squad, the BBC have confirmed the signing of Leicester City’s stalwart Youri Tielemans. The 26-year-old Belgium international will officially don the claret and blue kit on 1 July, upon the expiration of his Leicester contract.

The Foxes’ surprising descent from the Premier League had the rumour mill abuzz with whispers of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Roma eyeing Tielemans. However, in the end, it is Villa that has emerged victorious, positioning the Belgian as their flagship signing of the summer.

Reflecting on Tielemans’ Glorious Run with Leicester

Tielemans carved a commendable niche for himself at Leicester since joining the ranks in 2019. He played a key role in delivering the FA Cup in 2021. His solitary goal against Chelsea in the final remains imprinted in the hearts of Leicester fans. During his tenure, he netted a commendable total of 28 goals in 195 appearances across all competitions.

After a loan spell from Monaco in January 2019, his transfer was confirmed in a record-breaking £40m deal that summer.

Tielemans’ prowess is not confined to club football. The midfielder has represented Belgium in two World Cups – 2018 and 2022, and the 2020 European Championship.

Aston Villa, who secured a Europa Conference League spot after their seventh-place finish in the Premier League, will undoubtedly benefit from Tielemans’ arrival. His potential contribution to the Villa midfield can only be seen as a step in the right direction for the club.

Before embarking on his Villa journey, Tielemans bid adieu to Leicester fans through an emotional video on Instagram, affirming he’d remain “forever grateful” for their unwavering support.