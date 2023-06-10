Is Kone’s Liverpool Move Off? Lynch and Plettenberg Tweets

Manu Kone to Liverpool: Slim Odds According to Sky Germany Reporter

Uncertainty Around Manu Kone’s Move

In the midst of exhilaration following the confirmed arrival of Alexis Mac Allister, there seems to be a dampening of spirits as it emerges that the potential signing of Manu Kone may be less probable than initially anticipated. The exciting 22-year-old Frenchman, who has garnered attention in recent weeks due to his promising performances for OGC Nice, is said to be a relatively remote prospect for Liverpool at present.

The Insider Scoop

This news is courtesy of Anfield Index contributor David Lynch, who, following a recent tweet, confirmed Liverpool’s contact with both Kone and Khephren Thuram’s representatives but distanced himself from the news being anything new.

Just for some extra context: this piece was written (not by me) off the back of a podcast that’ll come out tomorrow. It’s not worth selling as new info – I’ve written before that both camps have been contacted but it’s nothing more than that yet. We’ll see what happens. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 10, 2023

German reporter Florian Plettenberg had earlier claimed on Twitter that Kone’s transfer to Liverpool is “very unlikely”, as he is not considered a “hot transfer target” for the club at this time.

News #Koné: Been told a transfer to #LFC is very unlikely. Yes, he’s on a shortlist because of his interesting profile but not a hot transfer target for Liverpool at this stage. For M‘Gladbach he’s still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet. @borussia demands… pic.twitter.com/Bgun99PfK9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 10, 2023

Kone: A Deal or No Deal?

The young midfielder, who boasts nearly 120 senior games under his belt, was thought to be a prudent target for Liverpool. Indeed, rumours of a £35 million price tag did nothing to dampen this view. Yet despite Kone’s undoubted talent, Plettenberg suggests that the Merseyside giants may have shifted their gaze elsewhere.

Sky Germany’s reporter proceeded to note that while Kone remains a prime candidate for sale for Borussia Monchengladbach this transfer window, but seems to have fallen down the pecking order with the Reds.

Shifting Focus

Earlier conjectures had alluded to a direct path to Kone for Liverpool, particularly given the appointment of new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, whose son, Nils, currently occupies the same role at Gladbach. Nonetheless, with a line through Kone’s name, the implication is that the focus may have swung towards securing Khephren Thuram or Gabri Veiga, despite murmurings of unsatisfactory meetings with Nice.

With the U21 Euros looming and both Thuram and Veiga set to represent their respective countries, Liverpool would understandably be keen to secure these deals posthaste.