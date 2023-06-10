Uncertain Future for Premier League’s Costliest Puzzle?

The Arsenal Enigma: The Unfolding Saga of Nicolas Pepe

The Struggle to Move On from the €80 Million Misstep

In the cut-throat world of the Premier League, value for money is a hot commodity. Arsenal, with their marquee signing Nicolas Pepe, have found themselves in a tricky predicament. Despite slashing the asking price for their record purchase, finding a buyer has proven to be a tougher task than initially anticipated, according to Football Transfers.

Landing at the Emirates back in 2019, the Ivorian winger arrived from Lille, fresh off a sensational campaign and carrying a hefty €80 million price tag. However, his time on the pitch for Arsenal has been a far cry from the dazzling form exhibited in the French league.

Pepe’s Struggles: An Unexpected Loan and a Return to the Premier League

In the 2022/23 season, Pepe found himself playing for Nice, on loan in Ligue 1. Despite sharing the pitch with fellow ex-Gunner Aaron Ramsey, his season was punctuated by injury woes and inconsistent form. Pepe notched up 28 appearances, eight goals, and two assists during his time with Les Aiglons, a mid-table side.

As his loan spell ended, the option to make the move permanent didn’t materialise from Nice’s end, paving the way for the winger’s return to Arsenal this summer. Now 28, with a year left on his Emirates contract, Pepe has returned to Mikel Arteta’s fold. However, his chances at the Premier League runners-up remain bleak, with the club considering him surplus to their needs.

The Price Cut: A Solution or a Dilemma?

In a desperate attempt to offload their record signing, Arsenal have dropped the asking price for Pepe to a considerably less eye-watering €29m (£25m). However, even this reduced fee stands considerably above his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of €12.5m, as determined by the Football Transfers’ in-house algorithm.

As part of a strategy to minimise their financial losses, Arsenal have reportedly offered Pepe’s services to their top-flight competitors. The logic suggests that Premier League clubs may be best suited to risk an investment in a player who has struggled to find his rhythm in the past three seasons.

Uncertainty Looms: Potential Suitors and Pepe’s Future

As things stand, Pepe’s future remains unclear. Newcastle United showed interest in the winger last summer, but the allure of a return to France led Pepe to turn them down.

Despite his inclination towards Ligue 1, the chances of a French team meeting Arsenal’s revised asking price appear slim. Amidst this uncertainty, the Hammers have been rumoured to be in the market for a winger. While they have previously enquired about Reiss Nelson, a firm link between West Ham and Pepe is yet to be established.

As the transfer saga unfolds, the fate of the €80 million Arsenal enigma hangs in the balance. Will he find a new home in the Premier League, or will another loan spell beckon? Only time will tell.