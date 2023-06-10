PSG Chief Refutes Role in Man Utd Ownership Debacle

Manchester United Ownership Saga: Unravelling the PSG Connection

As the ownership saga of Manchester United unfolds, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris St-Germain president has spoken up to clear his position on the matter. He asserts a lack of involvement in Manchester United’s prospective takeover, contrary to the swirling rumours of a Qatari push for control of the Premier League club. This story has been reported by BBC Sport.

Al-Khelaifi’s Interaction with the Glazers

It’s understood that Al-Khelaifi was approached by United’s owners, the Glazer family, a month ago. This occurred as the Glazers were hoping to convince Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani to up his offer for the club. This discussion has inadvertently added fuel to the rumours of broader Qatari involvement in Sheikh Jassim’s bid.

Al-Khelaifi, speaking from Istanbul prior to the Champions League final, declared his only football allegiance is to PSG. He clarified, “Paris St-Germain is my club, in my heart, and I have nothing to do with Manchester United.”

“I Will Give Them the Experience I Have”

The PSG president went on to explain that being Qatari might lead to frequent solicitations for his opinion. He insists his contribution is limited to sharing his experience in the sport, which isn’t exclusive to Manchester United or any specific club. His stance thus remains neutral, and his commitment unwavering to PSG.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jassim’s fifth bid to acquire Manchester United still holds, contrary to rumours of disengagement. On the other hand, another bidder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group, is eyeing a majority stake that would allow the Glazer family to retain some representation in the club.

Al-Khelaifi’s Broader Involvement in English Football

Aside from his role as PSG’s president, Al-Khelaifi also chairs Qatari Sports Investments and the state-owned broadcaster, beIN Sport. His influence in football is far-reaching, extending beyond just PSG. Recently, he disclosed that he had spoken to a wealthy group interested in investing in two English clubs, further establishing his advisory role.

Al-Khelaifi reaffirmed his welcoming stance on new investments in football, including those from Qatar. He added, “I want the best for European competitions. If it’s within the regulation, why not? Not only Qatari, everyone.”

The ECA, Juventus, and the Super League Debacle

Apart from Manchester United’s ownership matter, Al-Khelaifi also touched on the recent developments concerning the European Super League. Juventus, after facing financial and legal challenges is hoping for discussions with Real Madrid and Barcelona, which could potentially see them quitting the project.

Al-Khelaifi applauded Juventus’ decision to step away from the Super League, terming it a ‘smart decision.’ He emphasized the importance of rectifying mistakes, a lesson that all clubs can take from the fallout of the Super League debacle.

The intricate web of football ownership and investments continues to evolve, with Manchester United’s saga serving as the latest chapter. As the Premier League side seeks a stable future, the involvement of key figures like Al-Khelaifi underscores the global scale and importance of these decisions.