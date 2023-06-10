Villa to Clinch Deal with Departing Liverpool Midfielder

Oxlade Chamberlain Aston Villa Bound

The remarkable journey of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, former Liverpool midfielder, has taken an unexpected turn, with reports emerging that he’s on the brink of joining Aston Villa. With no transfer fees involved, this comes as TalkSport’s latest revelation on Twitter.

Aston Villa, despite initial jitters under Steven Gerrard, bounced back phenomenally. Unai Emery, a master tactician, manoeuvred them to an enviable 7th position, unlocking the gates to European football next season.

BREAKING: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the verge of completing a free transfer to Aston Villa.#AVFC have also agreed a deal with Youri Tielemans after his release by Leicester. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/t7KZ2IDy8P — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 10, 2023

New Signings: Villa’s Commitment to Excellence

There’s no respite for Aston Villa as they’re working diligently to fine-tune their squad, an indication of their commitment to excellence. One such testament is the agreement with Youri Tielemans, who like Chamberlain, arrives on a free transfer.

Youri Tielemans Seals Aston Villa Deal

TalkSport, in a recent tweet, announced the antiipated new Aston Villa signing:

Chamberlain is “on the verge of completing a free transfer to Aston Villa”.

Departures from Anfield: The End of an Era

It’s not just Chamberlain bidding adieu to the Merseyside outfit. Naby Keita, James Milner, and Roberto Firmino, each having etched their names in Liverpool’s lore, are also available for free transfers. For Chamberlain, at least, it seems a new chapter awaits in Villa’s vibrant claret and blue.