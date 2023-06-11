Mount Tops Ten Hag’s Wishlist at United

Manchester United Eye Mount in Ten Hag’s Wishlist

Mount Ascends Ten Hag’s Priority List

It’s no secret that Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is in the market for a game-changing signing. And the man high on his radar? None other than Chelsea’s 24-year-old attacking maestro, Mason Mount. With Ten Hag at the helm, United are looking to bolster their squad, and the Dutch manager considers Mount a “high priority”, according to Ben Jacobs in a chat with Give Me Sport.

However, this pursuit comes with its own set of challenges.

United’s Financial Discipline

Though Mason Mount’s undeniable talent has captured Ten Hag’s attention, Manchester United seem cautious. “This is a high priority for Erik ten Hag, but Manchester United are adamant that they need to be disciplined with Mount, they need to try and get him for under £60m”, Jacobs explained. With United’s budget constraints and desire to make multiple signings, they are hesitant to splash the entire amount on a single player.

Adding to their conundrum, Chelsea’s valuation of Mount stands at £60m, with reports from The Evening Standard suggesting it could even rise to £70m. United’s diligence will be tested as Mount’s contract nears its end; whether Chelsea will lower their asking price remains to be seen.

Why Mount Fits Ten Hag’s Vision

Mount’s Premier League experience is undoubtedly a strong suit, with a remarkable 129 appearances under his belt. His versatility in playing positions is a massive asset for any manager, especially someone like Ten Hag who is known for tactical flexibility.

What’s more, the England international’s work rate is exceptional. According to FBref, Mason Mount ranks in the 87th percentile for tackles among attacking midfielders and wingers over the past year. This industrious approach could perfectly complement Ten Hag’s dynamic style of play at Manchester United.

Looking Forward

Will the Red Devils secure Mason Mount’s signature without breaking the bank? The impending summer transfer window will be a testament to Ten Hag’s negotiating skills and United’s ability to navigate financial restraints.

If Manchester United can clinch this deal, Mount could prove to be an invaluable asset in the evolution of Ten Hag’s Old Trafford project. With Champions League football beckoning and the need to keep pace with rivals, this could be a defining moment for both Ten Hag and Manchester United.

Mount is a high priority for Ten Hag, and this transfer saga will undoubtedly be one to keep an eye on.

So, for all the Manchester United faithful and football enthusiasts, watch this space.