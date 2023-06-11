St James’ Park Revamp Eye Szoboszlai

Newcastle United Eyes Midfield Maestro

Newcastle United, the Premier League dark horse, is poised to flex its financial muscle as it sets its sights on RB Leipzig’s midfield wizard, Dominik Szoboszlai, as reported by L’Equipe.

The St James’ Park Revolution

With a tantalising debut in the Champions League on the horizon, the Magpies are leaving no stone unturned in bolstering their squad. Dominik Szoboszlai, the 22-year-old Hungarian maestro, has long been on Newcastle’s radar. According to reports, the club is “preparing to make a staggering offer” for the midfielder who boasts an impressive tally of six goals and eight assists in 31 league appearances this season.

A Domino Effect in The Making?

But what’s this frenzy in the transfer market got to do with Loïs Openda? Rumours have it that RB Leipzig, Szoboszlai’s current club, has an eye on the Club Brugge’s rising star, Loïs Openda. With RC Lens rebuffing two bids for Openda, Newcastle’s lucrative deal for Szoboszlai might provide Leipzig with the financial firepower to launch a renewed assault on Openda’s acquisition.

A Cautionary Tale for RC Lens

With the Magpies set to hand RB Leipzig a considerable war chest, RC Lens might find themselves in a precarious position. As the saying goes, there’s only so much they can refuse. “Should Newcastle sign the Hungarian midfielder, they will have a bigger room for manoeuvre on the transfer market,” warn insiders.

Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s gaffer, has been on the prowl for talent that ticks all the boxes, and the Hungarian international is definitely a prime candidate.

Stay tuned as Newcastle’s pursuit of Szoboszlai and its potential ripple effects unfold.