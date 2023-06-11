West Ham’s Plan to Snag Joao Palhinha

West Ham Sets Sights on Joao Palhinha

The Hammers’ Quest for Excellence

West Ham’s illustrious pursuit for excellence is apparent as they set their sights on Fulham’s gem, Joao Palhinha. The highly talented 27-year-old Portuguese international is being lined up as the successor to Declan Rice, who is anticipated to bid adieu to the Hammers.

David Moyes, whose tenure with West Ham seems fortified post their Conference League final triumph, is a vehement admirer of Palhinha. Palhinha’s release clause at Fulham, where he landed in a £20 million deal last summer, has caught the Hammers’ attention.

The Premier League Tussle for Palhinha

Interestingly, earlier this year, Palhinha found himself linked with the Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, had reportedly kept an eye on a Portuguese troika, should Jude Bellingham not have been an option. “The Reds shortlisted Palhinha, as well as Wolves pair Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves as they look to bolster their ageing midfield, although they’ve now completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton,” reports talkSPORT.

The East London Calling

However, the spotlight is now on West Ham as they gear up for a dramatic bid. After a commendable season with 35 league appearances, Palhinha’s price tag isn’t meagre. Nevertheless, West Ham’s financial arsenal will be bolstered through the expected proceeds from Rice’s departure.

Hammers’ owner David Sullivan exclusively revealed to talkSPORT: “Rice would leave the club this summer the day after their Europa Conference League win.” Reportedly, West Ham aspires to ignite a bidding frenzy which could rake in £120 million, with Arsenal emerging as the frontrunners.

With the war chest at their disposal, West Ham seems poised to make an audacious swoop to convince Palhinha to trade the West London greens for the spirited East London claret and blues.