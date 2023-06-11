Porto Stand Firm in Man Utd’s Costa Pursuit

Manchester United in Negotiation Tussle for Porto’s Gem, Diogo Costa

The Red Devils’ Calculated Pursuit

Manchester United, the Premier League giants, are in hot pursuit of Porto’s stellar goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The club acknowledges Costa’s prodigious talent, who is not only holding the fort for FC Porto but also for the National Team. However, United are playing hardball and are not too keen on shelling out a hefty €75 million this summer cccording to reports by A BOLA

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s gaffer, has been an admirer of the young Portuguese sensation since January. He is particularly smitten by the 23-year-old’s displays in the Portuguese league and his heroics in the Champions League, where he pulled off some breath-taking penalty saves. Ten Hag gave his stamp of approval and is eager to secure Costa’s signature.

“Since January, Manchester United have had FC Porto’s number 99 under their eye and coach Erik ten Hag gave a positive endorsement to his signing, being fascinated by the performances that the Portuguese international, 23 years old, initialed in the Portuguese league, but in especially in the Champions League, during which he saved some penalties.”

A Rock in Negotiations

FC Porto, on the other hand, are not willing to budge. The club’s president Pinto da Costa has been resolute in his stance and conveyed the same to Jorge Mendes, the player’s manager, who is overseeing the negotiations.

“Pinto da Costa is not in favor of adjustments and has already communicated to Jorge Mendes, the player’s manager and responsible for the negotiations, that there will only be a deal if the red devils deposit the requested amount in the accounts of the blue and white SAD, as the blue and white players urgently need to make at least 50 million in capital gains by the 30th, as Fernando Gomes, administrator in charge of finance, reported a few days ago.”

Diogo Costa’s Outlook

Interestingly, despite media speculations, Diogo Costa played coy when quizzed about his potential move. He termed it as an “internet matter” following the conclusion of the Portuguese Cup. It’s now understood that the player is cognisant of the talks between Manchester United and Porto but remains unfazed.

“Despite having dribbled the topic of his continuity at Dragão at the end of the Portuguese Cup, in the middle of Jamor, assuring journalists that Manchester United «was an internet matter», the FC Porto player is already aware of the negotiations between the two clubs, but it’s quiet.”

Mendes – The Deal Broker

As the negotiations continue, all eyes are on Jorge Mendes. Will he be able to bridge the gap and pave the way for Diogo Costa to join the ranks of Portuguese compatriots Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot at Manchester United?

Porto are also playing hardball and are not willing to make any compromises on their valuation of the player. This makes Mendes’ role crucial in finding a middle ground that pleases both clubs.

With Costa touted as Porto’s crown jewel, it’s going to be intriguing to see how this transfer saga unfolds.