Ten Hag’s Mount Quest Hits £60m Roadblock

Manchester United’s Midfield Conundrum: The Mason Mount Dilemma

Mount’s High Value Stalls Transfer

Erik ten Hag, the tactician at Manchester United’s helm, has been left contemplating options as Manchester United baulk at Chelsea’s £60 million valuation for midfield maestro Mason Mount, suggest reports from Football Transfers. Despite entering the final year of his contract, Chelsea are steadfast in their high valuation of the England International.

“Mason Mount is one of manager Erik ten Hag’s top transfer targets,” sources like GIVEMESPORT reveal, but extracting him from Stamford Bridge appears far from a walk in the park.

Worth mentioning, Mount’s less than stellar performance in the 2022-23 season mirrors Chelsea’s overall form. Yet, it’s hard to overlook his credentials as a two-time Chelsea Player of the Season.

Chelsea’s New Vision Under Pochettino

Adding fuel to the fire, Chelsea’s newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino harbours aspirations of moulding the squad around Mount. The 24-year-old’s relentless work ethic and pressing are seemingly tailor-made for Pochettino’s high-octane style.

Manchester United’s Tactical Shift with Mount?

How would Mount metamorphose Manchester United’s midfield? Historically, Mount has been deployed in various roles including central midfield, ‘number 10’ and on the wings. His inclusion could signal the phasing out of Christian Eriksen, who at 32, showed signs of fatigue last season after featuring in over 40 games.

While Mount’s stats – 31.95 passes, 75.2% pass completion rate, three passes into the final third, 5.35 progressive passes, and 1.8 tackles P90 – are impressive for an attacking midfielder or winger, they don’t stack up against Europe’s top ‘number 8s’. However, drawing parallels with Eriksen’s successful transition from a ‘10’ to a deeper role, Mount’s adaptability might just prove the catalyst Manchester United need.

“His better pressing and dynamism would make him an upgrade on Eriksen”, if he can assimilate into a deeper role.

The Waiting Game

As the transfer window drama unfolds, it’s crystal clear that Mount is caught between two visions – Pochettino’s Chelsea revival and Ten Hag’s Manchester United renaissance.