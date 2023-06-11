Everton and Sporting Eye Gyokeres

The Battle for Gyokeres’ Signature

A New Lion in Everton’s Crosshairs?

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres is causing quite a stir amongst European football elites. The 25-year-old striker, who donned Coventry’s colours last season, has been catching the eye of Sporting Lisbon. However, the tide could be turning as whispers on Merseyside suggest that Everton are also joining the race for his signature, as reported by A BOLA.

The Lion’s Offer

Sporting Lisbon, affectionately known as the Lions, reportedly fancy Gyokeres to bolster their ranks. They’re believed to be willing to part with a cool €17M for the striker. But Coventry is looking to bag at least €20M.

“Sporting are willing to pay €17M for the player, but Coventry intend to cash in at least €20M.”

A Crowded Field

It’s not just the Lions and the Toffees keeping tabs on Gyokeres. Fulham, West Ham, Wolverhampton, Leeds, and Southampton are all keen as well. Everton, though, is not just stopping with Gyokeres; Everton are also keen on Portuguese ace Beto from Udinese.

“This is because, after Fulham, West Ham and Wolverhampton, from the Premier League, Leeds and Southampton, relegated last season to the Championship, Everton appears interested in the player.”

A Tug-of-War

It seems Everton and Sporting are the ones locked in a fierce tug-of-war for Gyokeres. Will the Lions snag their prey or will the Merseyside club swoop in with a better deal?

It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in securing the services of the coveted Viktor Gyokeres.