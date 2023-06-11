United in the Hunt for Leverkusen’s Frimpong

A Star on the Rise: Jeremie Frimpong in Manchester United’s Crosshairs

Jeremie Frimpong’s Stock Soars

Football’s rumour mill never sleeps, and one name that’s setting it alight is Jeremie Frimpong. The Bayer Leverkusen right-back is making waves across Europe, as clubs are scrambling to secure his signature.

At just 22, Frimpong has already proven his mettle, weaving through the youth ranks at Manchester City before making a notable stint at Celtic in 2019. His flair on the pitch caught Bayer Leverkusen’s eye, who snapped him up in January 2021.

Now, it seems the young starlet is poised for yet another significant stride in his burgeoning career. Rumour has it that Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and even the mighty Barcelona are locked in a bidding war for him.

A Hefty Price Tag?

Sky Sports reports that Bayer Leverkusen has slapped a jaw-dropping €40m (£34m) price tag on Frimpong, with add-ons expected to bump it up even further. This might seem steep, but in the frantic world of football, quality doesn’t come cheap.

The question on everyone’s lips is whether this price tag will deter the likes of Manchester United. When quizzed on his future, Frimpong kept his cards close to his chest, telling Sport 1, “I don’t know when I will decide about my future. I’m just concentrating on Leverkusen and the upcoming games.”

Old Trafford’s Busy Summer

Old Trafford is bracing for a frenetic summer. With Erik ten Hag at the helm, the Red Devils are set to buy and sell aplenty. Frimpong’s arrival could bring a gust of fresh air to their right-back position, but there might be casualties.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka currently hold the fort, but Frimpong’s signing could see one of them relegated to the bench or even shipped out. They’re not the only ones; Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Martial could all be shown the door for the right price.

Will Jeremie Frimpong be donning the red of Manchester United next season? Only time will tell, but there’s no doubt that this is a transfer saga to keep an eye on.