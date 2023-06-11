Gvardiol: Man City’s Next Defensive Pillar?

Manchester City’s £80m Pursuit for RB Leipzig’s Jewel

Gvardiol – The Rising Star on City’s Radar

Josko Gvardiol, the stellar defender from RB Leipzig, is reportedly in Manchester City’s crosshairs according to a report by Football Insider. The Sky Blues are said to be putting in a gallant effort to snap up this Croatian gem. The buzz is that the negotiations have gained momentum in the aftermath of Manchester City’s awe-inspiring triumph against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

“City have held initial talks with the German side over a move for the 21-year-old,” sources report. One insider, evidently well-acquainted with the matter, divulged to Football Insider that the Mancunian titans are prepared to cough up more than £80 million to bring Gvardiol into their fold. Such a princely sum is allegedly mere pocket change for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Contract and Release Clause

Gvardiol is contractually bound to RB Leipzig until June 2027, having penned a lucrative extension in 2022. However, there’s a twist – Sky Sports disclosed that there’s an almost £100 million release clause woven into his contract, though this doesn’t kick in until summer 2024.

A Coveted Prodigy

Liverpool’s ears perked up at the mention of Gvardiol, but they’re said to have backed away, finding the asking price too steep. The young colossus, a product of Dinamo Zagreb, has already amassed a remarkable 139 senior appearances, including 31 in European competitions. During the 2022-23 season, he made 41 appearances for Leipzig and even netted three goals.

Reinforcing the Blue Wall

Manchester City is poised to bolster their defensive lines even with the likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, and Manuel Akanji at their disposal. Gvardiol’s addition would undoubtedly be the icing on the cake.

Gvardiol could soon be sporting Manchester City’s colours. Will he be the next sensation to grace the Etihad Stadium? Only time will tell.