Premier League: Tech Implementation Plans on Hold

Taking a Closer Look: The Premier League’s Approach to Automated Offsides

As the technology surrounding football continues to evolve, the Premier League, one of the world’s most-watched football leagues, are taking a measured approach to adopting new systems. As per reports from Martyn Ziegler at The Times, an intriguing development is the league’s stance on the automated offside system.

The Premier League and Automation: A Slow Dance

While both UEFA and FIFA have shown admiration for the automated offside system, the Premier League have decided not to introduce this system for the forthcoming season. This cutting-edge system uses a blend of limb-tracking technology and artificial intelligence to determine a player’s offside status. However, the earliest it is likely to be adopted in English domestic football is the 2024-25 season.

This technology, which proved its efficiency in the Europa Conference League final, pinpointed Luka Jovic’s goal for Fiorentina against West Ham United as offside. Despite this, some insiders insist that it isn’t entirely foolproof, requiring further refinement.

A Semi-Automated Offside System: The Middle Ground

In the meantime, the Premier League will conduct non-live tests on the semi-automated offside system. This unique system sends a message to the VAR, who then determines if an attacker is interfering with play. By adopting a semi-automated offside system, the league maintains an element of human judgement in these decisive calls.

Adding More Eyes: Extra Cameras for VAR

Next season will see an increased number of cameras at stadiums to aid VARs. Last season witnessed two incidents where players were out of camera view during offside situations, complicating VAR assessments. One notable incident involved Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, who seemed to be in an offside position leading up to Gabriel Martinelli’s opening goal against Liverpool.

The addition of four extra cameras should eliminate such issues, although VAR technicians will still have to manually position crosshairs on players during close offside calls.

Human Error and the Need for Technology

The human component of VAR decision-making led to a number of errors last season, underlining the potential benefits of more automated systems. A goal from Pervis Estupiñán of Brighton & Hove Albion was incorrectly ruled out due to an error by VAR John Brooks. Simultaneously, Brentford’s equaliser against Arsenal was allowed because VAR Lee Mason overlooked an offside in the build-up.

The Future of Offsides in the Premier League

At least nine of the 20 Premier League clubs already have the basic Hawk-Eye infrastructure in place, which could facilitate the installation of the semi-automated system. The system will be used for Champions League games involving English clubs next season, offering more insight into its effectiveness.

As technology continues to advance, the Premier League — using Nike balls — could adapt the camera and limb-tracking system employed by UEFA. The chief refereeing officer for the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd, Howard Webb, will monitor the implementation of the new cameras and the ongoing tests closely.

As the Premier League navigates the complexities of integrating technology with the beautiful game, it’s clear that the drive for fair and accurate decision-making remains at the heart of these innovations.