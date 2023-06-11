Leeds, Leicester, and the Gerrard Question: Is the Legend up to the Task?

Stepping Stones or Stumbling Blocks? The Saga of Steven Gerrard’s Managerial March

The tale of Gerrard, of Leeds and Leicester, becomes ever more compelling as our hero, the English legend himself, treads the uncertain line between triumph and turmoil. As reported by The Daily Mail, the narrative continues to unfold, revealing a complexity of plot twists that can leave even the most committed spectator reeling.

Gerrard’s managerial map was predestined, or so it seemed: A Glasgow gig, a Premier League promotion, and then the hallowed pathway to Anfield. Yet the dismissal from Villa, the club languishing at 17th, caused the eyes of many a Kopite to cloud with doubt. Gerrard, the icon, is set to trade the dream of succeeding Klopp for a sojourn in the Championship.

Leicester and Leeds: Dangling the Carrot

Intriguingly, Leicester sees a potential path for Gerrard, offering a managerial redemption following his Villa debacle. The whispers also hint at possible dialogues with Leeds. The clubs, both wincing from the sting of Premier League demotion, are exploring options. As Gerrard steps back into the limelight, the looming question is whether the man can lure the necessary prowess, inspire the fallen and orchestrate a comeback.

The Making of Gerrard: A Retrospective

The Gerrard legend was forged within the crucible of Liverpool’s academy system before he ever set foot in Rangers. A tenure marked by noticeable victories and, importantly, a nurturing of young talent. The latter is a quality that will serve him well in potential rebuilding projects, assuring owners of his ability to craft an ethos that extends beyond the first-team dressing room.

From Rangers Resurgence to Villa Vexation

His tenure at Rangers was nothing short of transformative, breathing swagger back into a club that had seemingly lost its way. The accolades speak for themselves – an unbeaten season, a record haul of 102 points, the lowest goals conceded, and the breaking of Celtic’s grip on the Scottish Premier League title.

Such a thrilling tenure suggests Gerrard’s potential for success. Yet, as we shift our gaze to Aston Villa, the view is less favourable.

Awarded a contract of three and a half years on the back of his Scottish success, Gerrard’s time at Villa Park was, frankly, forgettable. His failure to articulate a clear strategy and his erratic tactical choices conveyed an image of a man lost at sea.

Leeds and Leicester: The Expectations

Leicester and Leeds have a particular self-image, and the echoes of glory days resonate within their fan base. If Gerrard is unable to persuade their boards that he understands their ethos and can forge an identity, then his future with either club becomes questionable.

The Unanswered Questions

There remain queries surrounding Gerrard’s ability as a manager. Could the resurgence of Villa under Emery suggest Gerrard’s Scottish success was merely the result of a two-horse race? Was Michael Beale, his highly-regarded assistant at both Rangers and Villa, the true puppet master behind the scenes?

While Gerrard’s fledgling managerial career shows glimmers of promise, his Premier League tenure stands as a stark warning. Success on the pitch does not necessarily translate to success from the technical area.