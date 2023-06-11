Ivan Toney: Determined Return Post-Betting Ban

Ivan Toney: A Time for Reflection and Determination

Ivan Toney, Brentford’s top scorer and England international, recently discussed his eight-month ban from football due to 232 betting breaches. Toney’s frank and open dialogue with Kick Game UK revealed a determined individual ready to not just bounce back, but to return as “a different animal” on the pitch.

Betting Breaches, Banning, and Broken Dreams

News of Toney’s transgressions came to light ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The punishment, which concluded only last month, carries the sting of not representing his country at the prestigious tournament.

In a heartfelt reflection on his suspension, Toney said, “The biggest punishment, even though I miss eight months of football, that was the biggest punishment to miss out on a World Cup — everyone’s dream — it is bigger than missing eight months of football.”

Despite the challenges, he optimistically looks towards the future, “I believe in myself and hopefully I will be at the next one.”

Toney’s Return: Warning to Premier League Defenders

Toney, eager to challenge his detractors, voiced his enthusiasm to come back stronger than ever. He warned Premier League defenders of his impending return, promising to be “a different animal”.

Toney recalls the criticism that followed his social media announcement of the ban, yet maintains his honesty and determination, “I just know deep down what I said is how I feel. If I have something to say I will say it.”

Toney’s Take on Gambling and Support

The 27-year-old forward had candid opinions about the lack of support for players with gambling issues, considering many football teams are now sponsored by gambling companies. He advocated for more assistance to prevent players from falling into the same situation he did.

While he plans to expand on this topic, Toney maintains that he isn’t seeking sympathy. “I done what I done before, the punishment is the punishment and get on with it. Like I said I just have to focus on when I come back training. I want to be a different animal when I come back. It’s going to be frightening.”

Staying Fit: Personal Trainers and Future Dreams

During his suspension period, Toney plans to work with personal trainers in various locations to stay fit and ready for his comeback. “I’ve got a few things lined up, a few trainers in different places,” he shares with an air of determination.

Toney also expressed his appreciation for the support from England manager, Gareth Southgate, and his excitement for the future. “Every season I have done better scoring much more goals and when I come back.”

Toney’s Future: What Lies Beyond the Ban?

Toney, who still has two more years on his contract at Brentford, will be absent from both his club and country until January 16, 2024. His last appearance came in a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on May 6.

Despite the setback, he is adamant about returning stronger, saying he is not looking for sympathy but is eager to rejoin his team and prove his detractors wrong.

Only time will tell if Toney can fulfil his promise of becoming a ‘different animal’ on the pitch. But one thing is certain: his spirit remains unbroken, and he is ready to pounce back onto the footballing stage.