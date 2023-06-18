Kyle Heading From Manchester to Munich? Scouting Report

Sometimes they just seem to come from nowhere eh? Now that a club’s season has finished in the most successful way possible, they have business to attend to. Some players will be looking to join a rehire but some will naturally reach the end of their time there. In this scouting report, we look at a club that paused everything for glory and player that wants to continue his later career playing regularly. It’s come from nowhere but there’s a real suspicion this will happen.







What’s Been Said?



Nothing had been mentioned about a Kyle Walker leaving Manchester City but now the story has exploded. Sam Lee for The Athletic has claimed that the player is in talks with Bayern Munich and expects the deal to happen, despite their being some work to do. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the England International is a concrete target for the German Champions, whilst a more reserved Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that the 33 year-old is being considered and the deal is linked to the future of want-away star Benjamin Pavard. Another Uk v overseas journalist take in operation.



What Does He Bring?



An absolute wealth of experience having won everything there is to win at the top level and with 75 international caps to his name. Whilst Walker seems out of favour under Pep, despite his age he’s still quick and it’s the immediate attribute that springs to mind Able to play predominantly as a right-back or on the right-side of a back three, it’s understandable with Cancelo definitely returning to City and both Pavard and Hernandez uncertain why Thomas Tuchel will be seeking to bring in Walker. He does bring off-the-field dramas in recent times, but a change of scenery and country may well suit all parties.





Stats and Info



Walker does still have a year left on his contract so it’s expected a nominal fee would be needed to prize him away from the Etihad. Capology.com puts his wages at approximately £160,000 a week which would be well within Bayern’s reach. The former Sheffield United Youngster only played 2763 minutes (the equivalent of less than 31 games) last season too as he found himself out the side under Guardiola on numerous occasions. City’s dominance shows in his passing statistics, but he’s more than accomplished on the ball which will also be attractive in a league that Bayern dominate.



Price Tag and Realistic



The price-tag itself is hard to gauge as neither Lee, Romano or Plettenberg even venture a figure. At his age, with a year left to go on the deal and Bayern and acts likely happy to compromise, a nominal fee seems likely and it’s be a surprise if it matches £10 million. This isn’t a done deal by any means but it’s broken in both Germany and The UK, which tells you it’s serious on both sides. City will now do their business both ways quickly and swiftly. The smart money says this one happens. It’s definitely one to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.