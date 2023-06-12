Reds Target Frankfurt Ace Kolo Muani

Manchester United Eyes Eintracht Frankfurt’s Prodigy: Randal Kolo Muani

The Striker Search Intensifies

With the summer transfer window ready to burst into life, Manchester United is on the prowl to bolster its attacking arsenal. Under the shrewd guidance of Erik ten Hag, United’s inaugural season was indeed promising. The ultimate objective now is to metamorphose this promise into tangible glory. However, a glaring caveat in United’s red armoury is the paucity of a consistent goal poacher. Apart from Marcus Rashford, who bagged a cool 30 goals this season, the rest of the attack has been somewhat barren. Ten Hag, with his hawkish eyes on excellence, is eager to recruit a world-class striker. As reported by Manchester Evening News

Harry Kane tops the wishlist, but the Tottenham talisman might be a Herculean coup. This has led United to meticulously curate an impressive shortlist of six alternative strikers.

Spotlight: Randal Kolo Muani

Among the shortlisted elite is Eintracht Frankfurt’s sensation, Randal Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old French international switched to the Bundesliga after parting ways with Nantes and promptly set the stage ablaze. He accumulated a staggering 23 goals and 17 assists across all competitions in his maiden season. Only the duet of Werder Bremen’s Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig surpassed his 15 Bundesliga goals, with 16 apiece.

Kolo Muani was not just a goal machine; he was the epitome of creativity. No other player could match or surpass his 29 direct goal contributions in the Bundesliga.

At 24, this precocious talent is scaling new heights. A cascade of top clubs is now eager to lure this French gem.

Is Kolo Muani Old Trafford Bound?

The conundrum for Manchester United is whether Kolo Muani can don the mantle of the first-choice striker at the Theatre of Dreams.

United’s quest for a world-class striker who can shoulder the behemoth responsibility and relish the accolades and scrutiny alike, is evident. Some avid supporters opine that an auxiliary striker would be a prudent addition too, especially if Martial departs.

Kolo Muani’s performances have been breathtaking, but is he the centrepiece United craves? Should United succeed in bringing him to Old Trafford, Kolo Muani would want to showcase his flair regularly and evolve into an even more formidable player.

Kolo Muani recently divulged his aspirations, stating, “I’m really looking for the club that will give me the chance to be able to express myself, to earn game time and most importantly allow me to grow.”

His prodigious talent warrants more than just occasional cameos; he would demand the assurance of being Ten Hag’s go-to striker.

The Litmus Test

Kolo Muani has demonstrated remarkable prowess in Germany. However, replicating this feat consistently is the litmus test. Can he shun the tag of a one-season wonder?

His 40 direct goal contributions this season can’t be ignored. Kolo Muani would anticipate starting consistently, whether at Eintracht Frankfurt or elsewhere. The road ahead is tantalisingly poised.

Manchester United and Randal Kolo Muani – a match made in heaven or a courting phase? Old Trafford awaits.