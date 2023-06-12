Manchester City’s Triumph Marred by BT Sport’s Lacklustre Coverage

A Night of Glory for the Sky Blues

Manchester City, the footballing giants from the North West, sealed their inaugural Champions League crown in a thrilling finale against Inter Milan. The Sky Blues claimed victory with a slim 1-0 margin in the heart of Istanbul. The Champions League glory culminates a truly spectacular season, making them only the second English club to clinch the treble after Manchester United’s historic achievement in 1998/99.

Pep Guardiola’s men were tipped to have a breezy encounter but instead, the Italian stalwarts stood firm. Rodri’s second-half hammering found the back of the net, proving decisive. Ederson’s goalkeeping prowess ensured Manchester City stood tall even as the final whistle approached.

Rodri’s strike in the second half would ultimately Secured City the treble not to mention some outstanding saves by keeper Ederson.

Manchester City, having built an empire that raised eyebrows and being subjected to 115 Premier League charges and previous UEFA sanctions, had their moment of triumph feel inevitable.

BT Sport’s Coverage – A Sour Note

Ignoring the Elephant in the Room

Sadly, the sheer elation surrounding Manchester City’s monumental achievement was somewhat overshadowed by BT Sport’s controversial commentary. Notorious for their pro-English club slant in European clashes, BT Sport maintained their biased legacy, particularly when it came to Manchester City.

In the aftermath of the final whistle, BT Sport’s Darren Fletcher unleashed a pre-crafted eulogy lauding City’s success.

“They’ve done it! Manchester City have done it! Once, twice, three times a champion, champions of Europe finally! History made in Istanbul! The treble complete! The greatest story in club history has an ending and what a final chapter…”

Such fervent adulation left many viewers with a sour taste, finding it more sycophantic than celebratory. The hyperbolic notion of it being ‘the greatest story in club history’ was particularly unpalatable, as many felt that this was far from a Cinderella story.

A Pitch Side Blunder

As if the unbalanced reporting wasn’t enough, Des Kelly’s pitch-side antics rubbed salt in the wound. The reporter was seen securing an autograph from Ilkay Gundogan on the pitch – a frivolous act unbecoming of a professional entrusted to cover an event of this magnitude.

In Conclusion

Manchester City’s exuberant Champions League victory deserved a befitting tribute. Regrettably, BT Sport’s coverage failed to meet the expectation, and viewers were left disillusioned. While the Sky Blues wrote history, BT Sport sadly missed the chance to deliver commentary worthy of this grand stage.