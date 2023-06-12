Aston Villa Eye Napoli Star

Aston Villa’s Audacious Chase for Napoli’s Gem Lozano

Midland Giants’ Transfer Hunt Intensifies

In a riveting turn of events, Aston Villa are setting their sights on capturing Napoli’s dazzling star, Hirving Lozano. The 27-year-old Mexican international has been pinpointed by Villa’s recruitment maestros as an essential piece to bolster their attacking arsenal. As per reports by Football Insider.

Lozano: The Midas Touch

The wide forward, who boasts an uncanny knack for swaying games in his favour, is highly touted to be an instantaneous sensation in the Premier League. The murmurs around the football grapevine suggest that he could be ripe for plucking this summer.

Lozano, who is on the precipice of entering the final year of his contract with Napoli, has been nothing short of scintillating. He was instrumental in Napoli’s breathtaking Serie A title victory in the 2022-23 season, racking up 2075 minutes in 41 appearances across all competitions. These outings saw him amass four goals and four assists, predominantly being the linchpin in a right-sided attacking position.

“Lozano was a key player for Napoli as they ran away with the Serie A title in the just-completed 2022-23 campaign.” His tenure since joining Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2019 is adorned with 30 goals and 17 assists in 155 appearances.

Aston Villa’s Summer Frenzy

Fresh off the heels of sealing the deal for Youri Tielemans, which was officially announced by Villa on Saturday, the club is showing no signs of slowing down in their transfer endeavours. Tielemans is set to join the club on July 1st, after his Leicester City contract comes to an end.

Manager Unai Emery has the full backing of Villa’s zealous board, who are expected to unfasten the purse strings to the tune of more than £150 million for new signees. “It heralds the start of what is expected to be another major refurbishment of the senior squad this summer,” was how it was summed up.

Aston Villa’s unwavering commitment to strengthening their squad could very well see Lozano don the claret and blue. This promises to be a scintillating summer at Villa Park.