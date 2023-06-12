Goldbridge Admits Jealousy Over Man City’s Treble Victory

Manchester City’s Treble Triumph: Mark Goldbridge Reacts

In the grandest of football banquets, the champions who feast the most are the ones with the deepest pockets. If you’ve been paying attention, dear reader, you’ve probably heard the uproar about Manchester City’s recent triumph – clinching the treble. But it’s not just the treble they’ve won, oh no, it’s their fourth Premier League title in five years and the elusive Champions League title. It’s akin to winning the lottery while discovering oil in your backyard.

The latest in the long list of perturbed voices is none other than Manchester United aficionado, Mark Goldbridge, who offers a somewhat bitter yet intriguing perspective on this piece of footballing history. He’s been quite vocal, much like an opera singer hitting high notes, on his latest The United Stand podcast.

Manchester City’s Meteoric Rise: Money Talks

Mark opens up, with what can only be described as jealous admiration. He states, “I am jealous of Man City’s achievements over the last five years.” Now, why wouldn’t he be? While his beloved Manchester United has been on a trophy diet, Manchester City has been feasting, showing the hunger of a wolf in a henhouse.

Goldbridge brings to the fore the issue of Manchester City’s financial backing, raising a significant point.

Goldbridge: “Everyone’s talking about the charges… you’re still talking about a club that was nothing that has been manufactured through money.”

It’s like buying a speedboat to win a swimming competition. A fair point made with a pinch of salt, wouldn’t you agree?

In the midst of his evident vexation, Goldbridge drops an interesting nugget, a plot twist if you may. He isn’t as upset about Manchester City winning the treble as he was when Liverpool won the league. It’s like being more annoyed at a neighbour’s new Bentley than the noisy rock band next door. A subtle confirmation of a deeper rivalry with Liverpool than City.

Passion vs Performance: The Great Debate

Moving on, we arrive at the chapter of Brandon Williams, Manchester United’s young full-back. Goldbridge criticises Williams’ Instagram antics, almost likening it to a Shakespearean farce. Goldbridge doesn’t mince words, calling it “a bit embarrassing,” like a clown at a funeral. Williams, it seems, is trying to win battles on social media while the war is being fought on the pitch.

Goldbridge brings his fan fuelled insight into the mix. “This passion about sloppy seconds and our trebles better than yours from players means nothing because you’ve got to have the best players and the best coach and the best infrastructure,” he exclaims, hitting the nail on the head. It’s like saying, the best paint won’t matter if you’re an awful painter.

The Future of Football: A Mathematical Conundrum

Ultimately, the conversation evolves to the present state and future of football. Goldbridge proposes that the game is “methodical” and “almost an algorithm,” pointing out that modern football’s success isn’t about chest-thumping or badge-kissing anymore. It’s about having the best coach, the best players, and the best mentality. A sobering yet accurate observation.

Manchester City, with their trophy-laden cabinet, have become the gold standard of this new era, leaving Goldbridge and United fans wondering how they can possibly catch up. It’s like watching a Formula 1 race while you’re on a bicycle.

The ball, it seems, is firmly in Manchester United’s court. In the meantime, as fans and pundits like Goldbridge dissect, debate, and even despair, Manchester City remain the toast of the town. After all, the world of football, like our own, continues to spin, whether we like it or not.