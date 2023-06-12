Gunners Poised to Secure Rice in £92m Bid

Arsenal’s Golden Opportunity: Seizing the £92m Declan Rice Deal

As reported by Football London, the imminent opening of the summer transfer window could prove a key moment for Arsenal, with significant progress anticipated in their pursuit of West Ham United’s captain, Declan Rice.

A Prize Target in Arteta’s Plan

Arteta, has reportedly marked Rice as his priority recruit this summer. Arsenal’s transfer objective is clear: fortify the first team in a bid to escalate the club’s competitive stature and re-enter the fray for next season’s Premier League title, whilst simultaneously marking their return to the Champions League in a convincing manner.

The England midfielder is eyed as the perfect stand-in for Granit Xhaka, who is slated to transfer back to his native Germany with a £13m deal to Bayer Leverkusen. Not only is Rice set to fill Xhaka’s void in the advanced midfield position, but he could also offer sturdy competition to Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the role of defensive midfield.

Honouring Rivals, and Waiting for the Right Moment

The conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League season just over two weeks ago has not seen Arsenal rush to make a bid. Instead, they respectfully held back as West Ham prepared for their triumphant Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina. Now, with their rivals’ season officially concluded, the Gunners are poised to strike.

Following West Ham’s 2-1 victory, Hammers chairman David Sullivan hinted towards Rice’s departure. He said on talkSPORT, “We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can’t ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.”

Tapping the £92m Pot

In the wake of their rivals’ Europa Conference League conclusion, Arsenal are preparing a reported £92m bid for Rice. The transfer window, as stipulated by FIFA’s Transfer Window Calendar, opens on June 14, and only signings from Premier League, EFL, and Scottish teams can be registered. Should Arsenal negotiate a deal with the Hammers within this time frame, they could swiftly register Rice, thus fast-tracking the process before his international duty call-up.

The England Angle

Gareth Southgate’s recent selection of a 25-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers plays a crucial role in Arsenal’s plans. As stated on Englandfootball.com, “Players involved with their clubs at UEFA European Finals will join at a later date.”

The timing provides the Gunners with an opportunity to finalise their deal before Rice links up with teammates Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale for international duty. His expected late reporting to England’s camp potentially affords Arsenal additional time to secure the agreement.

Ahead of the Summer Game

It’s in Arsenal’s interest to expedite their transfer activities this summer. Should they sign Rice prior to the conclusion of England’s camp, he could join his new colleagues at London Colney for pre-season training. However, if a holiday follows his international commitment, the midfielder might miss their pre-season preparations, including the training camp in Nuremberg at the Adidas HQ.

The Gunners’ transfer strategy, intertwined with international duty and the pressures of the transfer window, makes for a captivating narrative this summer. Securing a deal for Rice could prove a game-changer for Arsenal’s upcoming season. The ball, as they say, is firmly in their court.