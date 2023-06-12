Could Frankfurt Ace Be United’s Next Key Signing?

Manchester United Target Eintracht Frankfurt’s Moussa Muani

The Perfect Fit for United?

In the bustling world of football transfer news, one name seems to be gaining particular momentum in United circles, Randal Kolo Muani. Manchester Evening News reported the Red Devlis’ interest on Sunday. Currently gracing the Bundesliga, playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, the 25-year-old French international striker is now being linked with Premier League giant, Manchester United.

As popular football enthusiast Mark Goldbridge points out in a recent podcast episode on The United Stand, Muani has “you’ve got the pace, you’ve got the finishing potential, but he’s also really good with assists, he’s such a creative striker. He’s good at getting the ball, carrying the ball, and creating things.”

So, could Muani be the key to revitalising the Red Devils’ attack? Let’s delve deeper.

Why Manchester United Should Consider Muani

With a solid performance record in the Bundesliga, there’s no denying that Muani would be a valuable asset to any team. His combination of pace, finishing, and creativity on the pitch has not gone unnoticed, with Goldbridge suggesting that these attributes could make him a strong fit for United’s style of play.

Moreover, his age and experience on an international stage bode well for the future.

“He’s basically got everything for a striker”, claims Goldbridge.

Indeed Muani’s skill set has the potential to thrive under a tactically astute manager like United’s Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman’s approach could be the ideal environment for the French striker to flourish.

Victor Lindelof – A Departure in Sight?

While all eyes are on potential new arrivals, speculation also swirls around the future of current United defender Victor Lindelof. The same Frankfurt team courting Muani has shown interest in Lindelof in the past, which raises questions about his future at Old Trafford.

Despite Lindelof’s strong season, Goldbridge expressed concern in his podcast about United potentially cashing in on the Swede, drawing parallels with the club’s decision to sell James Garner. Goldbridge warned:

“We could end up keeping Maguire, selling Lindelof because Lindelof’s better than Maguire. And that’s no way to run a football club.”

As such, this transfer window could see both incoming and outgoing action for United.

A Transfer Merry-Go-Round?

In this intricate transfer tangle, where Frankfurt’s interest in Lindelof might affect the Muani deal, United’s decisions could significantly shape their squad for the next season. Goldbridge outlines a potential scenario, stating:

“If we are in for Muani and they want Lindelof, you don’t want to be negotiating with a club for a player you want when they want a player of yours that you don’t want to sell.”

If Lindelof’s departure is inevitable, Goldbridge suggests Kim Min-Jae as a potential replacement, bolstering United’s defensive lineup. The decisions United makes during this window could not only change the dynamics of the club but also dictate their performance in the upcoming season.

In the world of football transfers, nothing is certain until the ink dries on the contract. Moussa Muani’s potential move to Manchester United is an exciting prospect, promising a fresh spark to their attack. Meanwhile, Lindelof’s future seems less certain. As the transfer saga unfolds, fans will be eagerly waiting to see how their beloved United shapes up for the forthcoming season.