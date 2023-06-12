Man City’s £300m War Chest Fuels Euro Dreams

Manchester City’s Treble Triumph: A Springboard to European Dynasty

Manchester City’s astonishing season culminated with an elusive Champions League triumph, and with a staggering £300 million windfall from their treble-winning season, the club is looking to take Europe by storm, as reported by The Telegraph

A Dynasty in the Making

Rodri, City’s hero in the 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, feels this could be the start of something special. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Spanish midfielder is optimistic about City’s prospects in Europe.

Rodri stated, “Yes. For me, and I said this before the game, it was so important to win against Inter because we can build a legacy for the future. We can trust in ourselves that we did it and this is what teams like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, AC Milan – these kind of clubs – did in the past. So, yes, we believe we can do it again. I think that’s why it’s so important.”

Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind City’s success, shares this vision. He wants his team to avoid fading away after a single triumph and instead build on this momentum.

Guardiola affirmed, “I don’t want after one Champions League to disappear so work harder next season and be in there. There are teams that win the Champions League and after one or two seasons disappear. This is what you have to avoid.”

Joyous Celebrations and the Treble Parade

City’s players were ecstatic with their treble-winning season. They celebrated all night, and Erling Haaland, the top scorer, was spotted savouring a cigar at the crack of dawn. The Cityzens will be holding a Treble Parade for their beloved fans in Manchester city centre.

A Transfer War Chest for Guardiola

The War Chest

Having raked in around £180 million from Premier League triumph, £110 million from the Champions League, and £4 million from the FA Cup, Manchester City’s transfer funds have skyrocketed. Coupled with record revenues and the proceeds from player sales, Guardiola’s transfer kitty is looking rather substantial.

Speculated Transfers

City are reportedly engaging Chelsea in talks for the Croatian midfielder, Mateo Kovacic. Moreover, there’s interest in RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol. The extent of business, however, depends largely on who might be departing, with uncertainty surrounding players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, and Joao Cancelo.

Gundogan mentioned to ESPN, “I haven’t decided my future yet”. On the other hand, speculation around Bernardo’s future has been persistent. Arsenal and Barcelona are rumored to be interested in Cancelo, while Riyad Mahrez has allegedly received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli.

Injury Concerns

Kevin De Bruyne’s suspected hamstring injury during the final may keep him sidelined for up to three months. The Belgian midfielder had already been playing with a hamstring tear.

Legacy of a 15-Year Revolution

Rodri attributed City’s Champions League glory to the club’s remarkable evolution under Abu Dhabi ownership. He believes this is a testament to the dedication of the players and the management over the last decade and a half.

Rodri reflected, “I said when I finished the game I don’t want to forget players like Fernandinho, Sergio, David Silva, Kompany – many players who had been working eight, nine, 10 years at this club to help it arrive at this level. We take the fruits [of their labour] and this victory is for all of them. I said to Khaldoon [Al Mubarak, the City chairman], ‘This is the work of 10, 15 years behind us’. I’m inside the club and I know how big this chairman is.” He further added, “I think when you see the last two chances they [Inter] had … sometimes you think ‘This is the year’… I believe in God and when you work hard he normally gives you [something] back.”

Manchester City’s treble-winning season has set the stage for what could be an enthralling era of dominance in Europe.