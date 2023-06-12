Aston Villa Pursue ‘Premier League Proven’ Free Agent

Aston Villa Near Deal for Liverpool’s Versatile Midfielder

Amid a bustling transfer market, Aston Villa are reportedly in the final stages of discussions to bring on board Liverpool’s versatile midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as reported by Peter O’Rourke at Football Insider. The 29-year-old England international, whose contract with Liverpool is set to conclude by this month’s end, may be preparing to don the Villa colours soon.

A Free Transfer, but Not a Cheap Acquisition

Following the successful transfer of Youri Tielemans, Villa seems poised to make another value acquisition, with Oxlade-Chamberlain also set to become a free agent. The former Arsenal and Southampton stand out, however, comes with a proven Premier League track record and the ability to slide effortlessly into the starting line-up.

While Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a challenging spell at Anfield, marked by limited game time in the recent season – tallying only 13 appearances and 491 minutes across all competitions – his career statistics speak volumes. The dynamic midfielder has notched up 235 Premier League appearances, contributing 20 goals and 28 assists.

Emery’s Plans for Villa’s Future

Villa’s manager, Unai Emery, is said to hold Oxlade-Chamberlain’s dynamism, versatility, and creative prowess in high esteem. As a recognised matchwinner with an ability to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be a crucial addition to Villa’s squad for the upcoming season.

Summer Squad Revamp

The pursuit of Oxlade-Chamberlain comes on the heels of Villa’s confirmed acquisition of Tielemans, set to join the club on 1st July following the expiration of his contract with Leicester City. This marks the commencement of what looks to be a significant refurbishment of the senior squad this summer.

Emery has reportedly been assured of substantial backing from Villa’s ambitious owners NSWE, spearheaded by Nassef Sawiris. Speculations suggest that the club is ready to invest upwards of £150million in new player signings – a clear indication of the scale and intensity of their summer overhaul plans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s New Chapter?

For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, this potential move could signify a fresh chapter in his footballing journey. The midfielder, renowned for his versatility and creative abilities, may see his career revitalised under Emery’s stewardship at Aston Villa. The final word awaits, as negotiations are in progress and the conclusion of the deal seems likely.