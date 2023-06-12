AC Milan Mourns Passing of Transformative Figure, Silvio Berlusconi

AC Milan Honours “Unforgettable” Silvio Berlusconi

One of Italy’s most iconic football clubs, AC Milan, has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of their former owner and transformative figure, Silvio Berlusconi. The tributes have flowed from all quarters, including from city rivals Inter, for a man whose influence extended far beyond the boundaries of his beloved sport.

Berlusconi: The Catalyst of AC Milan’s Glory Days

Berlusconi, who passed away aged 86, was more than just the owner of AC Milan. He was the driving force behind the club’s ascension from mediocrity to become a global football powerhouse. Since acquiring the club in 1986, he embarked on a remarkable journey that saw the Rossoneri clinch five prestigious European Cups and a commendable eight Italian league titles.

In a message shared on their official Twitter account, AC Milan noted their profound sadness:

“Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies.”

Berlusconi’s Post-Milan Football Ventures

Berlusconi’s football adventures did not cease with his sale of AC Milan to Chinese investors for a substantial €740m (£628m) in 2017. In less than two years following the sale, Berlusconi returned to the footballing scene, acquiring full ownership of the third-division outfit Monza, via his holding company, Fininvest.

Alongside his former AC Milan chief executive, Adriano Galliani, Berlusconi embarked on a fresh venture steering the club to Serie A, a milestone in Monza’s 110-year history. Monza expressed their grief at the loss of their president, with an official statement saying: “A void that can never be filled, forever with us. Thank you for everything President.”

Tributes from the World of Football

Among the many tributes, one resonating loudly comes from Carlo Ancelotti, a man who as a player and later as a manager, was instrumental in many of AC Milan’s triumphs under Berlusconi. The Real Madrid manager fondly remembered Berlusconi’s impact, both on his professional and personal life. On Twitter, Ancelotti shared his gratitude:

“Today’s sadness doesn’t erase the happy moments spent together. There remains infinite gratitude to the President, but above all to an ironic, loyal, intelligent, sincere man, fundamental for me as a footballer first, and then as a coach. Thank you, President.”

AC Milan’s city rivals, Inter Milan, also issued a statement that acknowledged Berlusconi’s contributions, asserting that the challenges between the two clubs under his reign had made Milan the heartbeat of world football.

Berlusconi: A Figure of Controversy

Berlusconi was, by no means, a stranger to controversy. The former Italian Prime Minister often voiced his feeling of being victimised, particularly by prosecutors in Milan, claiming to have made 2,500 court appearances in 106 trials over two decades. His legal battles ranged from embezzlement and tax fraud to false accounting and attempting to bribe a judge, with acquittals or overturned convictions in several cases.