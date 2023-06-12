Club Record Fee Seals Deal for Brentford’s New Addition

Kevin Schade Commits to Brentford in Record-Breaking Deal

Brentford FC has seen some memorable moments over the years, and today adds another one to its illustrious history. Confirming the permanent transfer of German talent Kevin Schade, Brentford FC now boasts a new club record signing that sends a wave of anticipation throughout the fans.

Schade’s Journey from Loanee to Permanent Bee

Having initially donned the red and white stripes on loan, Schade’s sterling performances have now earned him a five-year contract with Brentford. The club spending an estimated £22 million on the deal. This sizeable outlay has set a new record in the club’s history, beating the previous £16 million, potentially rising to £20 million, spent on Keane Lewis-Potter last summer.

The 21-year-old Schade, who has made an impressive nineteen appearances for Brentford after joining on loan, has also had the honour of playing for his country, earning two international caps for Germany.

Brentford director of football, Phil Giles, is delighted with the agreement, stating, “To have him with us now until 2028 is fantastic for the club.”

A Win-Win Arrangement

The arrangement to make Schade a permanent fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium was, in part, predicated on the Bees retaining their Premier League status. The arrangement was agreed upon with Freiburg, Schade’s former club when he initially came to Brentford on loan in January.

Expressing his satisfaction with the young German’s impact, Giles added: “We have all been pleased with Kevin’s contribution so far, both on the pitch and his professionalism off it.”

A Promising Start

Schade was given his first taste of English football by Brentford manager Thomas Frank during a tight FA Cup encounter with West Ham at the Gtech Community Stadium, where they narrowly lost 1-0. However, since then, he has shown glimpses of the kind of performances that led to this record-breaking transfer.

Looking Ahead

Schade’s football journey this summer doesn’t stop at Brentford. He’s set to don his country’s colours once again, this time for the Germany Under-21s squad in the European Championships. The tournament will run from 21 June to 8 July across Georgia and Romania.

While this high-profile transfer brings great expectations, Schade has so far shown he’s up for the challenge. Brentford fans, and indeed fans of English football, will watch keenly as the young German talent continues to develop and make his mark in the Premier League. According to BBC Sport, his promising start is only the beginning of an exciting journey.